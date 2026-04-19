WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results: Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over Orton; Gunther Dominates Seth Rollins

Match Winner Key Moment / Outcome Undisputed WWE Championship Cody Rhodes (c) Defeated Randy Orton via triple Cross Rhodes. Singles Match Gunther Defeated Seth Rollins via Sleeper Hold following a Bron Breakker spear. Women’s World Championship Liv Morgan Defeated Stephanie Vaquer (c) to win the title. Women’s IC Championship Becky Lynch Defeated AJ Lee (c) to win the title. Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4-Way Paige & Brie Bella Paige made a shock return to pin Alexa Bliss for the gold. Unsanctioned Match Jacob Fatu Defeated Drew McIntyre via a Moonsault through a table. Six-Man Tag Team Match LA Knight & The Usos Defeated Logan Paul, Austin Theory & IShowSpeed.

Cody Rhodes Retains After Emotional War With Randy Orton

In a main event that many are calling a psychological masterpiece, Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton. The match was a slow burn of veteran tactics versus pure heart, with Orton nearly securing the win after a mid-air RKO that left the stadium breathless.

Gunther Silences The Visionary Amid Bron Breakker Chaos

The encounter between Gunther and Seth Rollins lived up to its billing as a “technical war,” but it will be remembered for its controversial finish. Rollins seemed to have the momentum after landing a Pedigree and a Stomp, but the referee was momentarily distracted by a commotion at ringside.

Paige Returns To Shock Las Vegas And Capture Tag Gold

The biggest surprise of the night occurred during the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way. Originally scheduled to team with Brie Bella, Nikki Bella appeared on crutches due to an ankle injury. In a moment that blew the roof off Allegiant Stadium, she introduced her replacement: the returning Paige (Saraya).