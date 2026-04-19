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Home > Sports News > WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results: Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over Orton; Gunther Dominates Seth Rollins

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results: Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over Orton; Gunther Dominates Seth Rollins

Get the full WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 results from Las Vegas! Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to retain his title, while Gunther dominated Seth Rollins. Discover the shocking return of Paige, Becky Lynch's title win, and every highlight from Allegiant Stadium.

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results: Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over Orton; Gunther Dominates Seth Rollins (Image Source: X)
WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results: Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over Orton; Gunther Dominates Seth Rollins (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: April 19, 2026 07:59:39 IST

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WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results: Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over Orton; Gunther Dominates Seth Rollins

The first night of WrestleMania 42 delivered an unforgettable spectacle on Saturday, April 18, 2026, as a record crowd of over 50,000 fans packed Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The “Grandest Stage of Them All” saw championship gold change hands, the shocking return of a beloved icon, and a main event that redefined the rivalry between a mentor and his student. From Cody Rhodes proving his resilience to Gunther asserting his absolute dominance, Night 1 set an incredibly high bar for the weekend.

WrestleMania 42 Night 1: Full Match Results And Winners

Match Winner Key Moment / Outcome
Undisputed WWE Championship Cody Rhodes (c) Defeated Randy Orton via triple Cross Rhodes.
Singles Match Gunther Defeated Seth Rollins via Sleeper Hold following a Bron Breakker spear.
Women’s World Championship Liv Morgan Defeated Stephanie Vaquer (c) to win the title.
Women’s IC Championship Becky Lynch Defeated AJ Lee (c) to win the title.
Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4-Way Paige & Brie Bella Paige made a shock return to pin Alexa Bliss for the gold.
Unsanctioned Match Jacob Fatu Defeated Drew McIntyre via a Moonsault through a table.
Six-Man Tag Team Match LA Knight & The Usos Defeated Logan Paul, Austin Theory & IShowSpeed.

Cody Rhodes Retains After Emotional War With Randy Orton

In a main event that many are calling a psychological masterpiece, Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton. The match was a slow burn of veteran tactics versus pure heart, with Orton nearly securing the win after a mid-air RKO that left the stadium breathless.

Gunther Silences The Visionary Amid Bron Breakker Chaos

The encounter between Gunther and Seth Rollins lived up to its billing as a “technical war,” but it will be remembered for its controversial finish. Rollins seemed to have the momentum after landing a Pedigree and a Stomp, but the referee was momentarily distracted by a commotion at ringside.

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Paige Returns To Shock Las Vegas And Capture Tag Gold

The biggest surprise of the night occurred during the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way. Originally scheduled to team with Brie Bella, Nikki Bella appeared on crutches due to an ankle injury. In a moment that blew the roof off Allegiant Stadium, she introduced her replacement: the returning Paige (Saraya).

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Tags: AJ LeeAllegiant StadiumBecky LynchBrie BellaCody RhodesDrew McIntyreGuntherhome-hero-pos-8ishowspeedjacob fatuJey UsoJimmy UsoLA KnightLiv MorganLogan PaulNight 1 ResultsPaigeRandy OrtonSeth RollinsStephanie VaquerWrestleMania 42

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WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results: Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over Orton; Gunther Dominates Seth Rollins
WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results: Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over Orton; Gunther Dominates Seth Rollins
WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results: Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over Orton; Gunther Dominates Seth Rollins
WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results: Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over Orton; Gunther Dominates Seth Rollins

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