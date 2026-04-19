WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results: Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over Orton; Gunther Dominates Seth Rollins

The first night of WrestleMania 42 delivered an unforgettable spectacle on Saturday, April 18, 2026, as a record crowd of over 50,000 fans packed Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The “Grandest Stage of Them All” saw championship gold change hands, the shocking return of a beloved icon, and a main event that redefined the rivalry between a mentor and his student. From Cody Rhodes proving his resilience to Gunther asserting his absolute dominance, Night 1 set an incredibly high bar for the weekend.
WrestleMania 42 Night 1: Full Match Results And Winners
|Match
|Winner
|Key Moment / Outcome
|Undisputed WWE Championship
|Cody Rhodes (c)
|Defeated Randy Orton via triple Cross Rhodes.
|Singles Match
|Gunther
|Defeated Seth Rollins via Sleeper Hold following a Bron Breakker spear.
|Women’s World Championship
|Liv Morgan
|Defeated Stephanie Vaquer (c) to win the title.
|Women’s IC Championship
|Becky Lynch
|Defeated AJ Lee (c) to win the title.
|Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4-Way
|Paige & Brie Bella
|Paige made a shock return to pin Alexa Bliss for the gold.
|Unsanctioned Match
|Jacob Fatu
|Defeated Drew McIntyre via a Moonsault through a table.
|Six-Man Tag Team Match
|LA Knight & The Usos
|Defeated Logan Paul, Austin Theory & IShowSpeed.
Cody Rhodes Retains After Emotional War With Randy Orton
In a main event that many are calling a psychological masterpiece, Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton. The match was a slow burn of veteran tactics versus pure heart, with Orton nearly securing the win after a mid-air RKO that left the stadium breathless.
Gunther Silences The Visionary Amid Bron Breakker Chaos
The encounter between Gunther and Seth Rollins lived up to its billing as a “technical war,” but it will be remembered for its controversial finish. Rollins seemed to have the momentum after landing a Pedigree and a Stomp, but the referee was momentarily distracted by a commotion at ringside.
Paige Returns To Shock Las Vegas And Capture Tag Gold
The biggest surprise of the night occurred during the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way. Originally scheduled to team with Brie Bella, Nikki Bella appeared on crutches due to an ankle injury. In a moment that blew the roof off Allegiant Stadium, she introduced her replacement: the returning Paige (Saraya).