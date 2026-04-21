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Home > World News > Who Is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Pakistani Scammer Wanted By Norway Police Spotted With JD Vance In Islamabad Sparks Buzz In Viral Video

Who Is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Pakistani Scammer Wanted By Norway Police Spotted With JD Vance In Islamabad Sparks Buzz In Viral Video

Umar Farooq Zahoor, seen in a viral video with JD Vance in Islamabad, is wanted in Norway over alleged fraud and money laundering cases. Despite these allegations, he has been honoured in Pakistan for facilitating foreign investments, highlighting sharply contrasting global perceptions.

Umar Farooq Zahoor with JD Vance (Image Credit: X)
Umar Farooq Zahoor with JD Vance (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 21, 2026 12:03:59 IST

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Who Is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Pakistani Scammer Wanted By Norway Police Spotted With JD Vance In Islamabad Sparks Buzz In Viral Video

Umar Farooq Zahoor: On April 11, JD Vance visited Islamabad in the first round of peace negotiations with Iran, and a short but interesting episode that attracted popular attention occurred. In a video that has gone viral, US envoy, Steve Witkoff, is seen introducing Vance to a man who has since been identified by Norwegian newspaper, Verdens Gang as Umar Farooq Zahoor. This encounter has since raised a lot of investigation especially since Zahoor is a wanted man in Norway due to the charge of serious financial crime, but was closely seen in the company of top US officials during the visit.

Who Is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Pakistani Scammer Wanted By Norway Police 

Umar Farooq Zahoor: The case of Zahoor has been characterized by the existence of sharply contrasting perceptions between countries. Norwegian officials regard him as a fugitive in connection with huge fraud and money laundering schemes, and in Pakistan, he was given a public honour in his work on foreign investment. He actually became the recipient of the coveted Hilal-e-Imtiaz which is the second highest civilian award in the country. This two sided picture of a wanted man in Europe and an esteemed investor in Pakistan has contributed to the debate on his attendance at a high level diplomatic event.

What Is Umar Farooq Zahoor’s Case? 

Umar Farooq Zahoor: It is reported that back in 2003, Zahoor was convicted in an embezzlement case in a court in Oslo and this was the first time he had legal troubles. He was later a suspect in a massive fraud and money laundering probe of Nordea Bank and it was said that millions of dollars were stolen. Though the Norwegian authorities have tried to arrest him over the years, Zahoor has not been found guilty of any of the charges, claiming that he left Norway many years back and has not returned. Scrutiny has also been leveled against him in Switzerland where he was accused of having engaged in fraudulent financial dealings, but nothing was convicted.

Umar Farooq Zahoor: Prominent Businessman In Pakistan 

Umar Farooq Zahoor: Nevertheless, Zahoor has gained a lot of prestige in Pakistan over the years despite these accusations. He has received credit in paving way to massive foreign investments and has also been associated with high profile political events such as allegations in the Toshakhana case involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan. His visit to Islamabad with Vance and Witkoff has now cast new doubts regarding his access and position. In conclusion, the story of Zahoor is a two polar opposite reality of a desired image in Europe and the reality of a successful, prominent businessman in Pakistan.

Also Read: Is Donald Trump Travelling To Pakistan For Peace Talks With Iran? US President Shares Big Hint As Ceasefire Deadline Nears

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Who Is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Pakistani Scammer Wanted By Norway Police Spotted With JD Vance In Islamabad Sparks Buzz In Viral Video

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Who Is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Pakistani Scammer Wanted By Norway Police Spotted With JD Vance In Islamabad Sparks Buzz In Viral Video
Who Is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Pakistani Scammer Wanted By Norway Police Spotted With JD Vance In Islamabad Sparks Buzz In Viral Video
Who Is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Pakistani Scammer Wanted By Norway Police Spotted With JD Vance In Islamabad Sparks Buzz In Viral Video
Who Is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Pakistani Scammer Wanted By Norway Police Spotted With JD Vance In Islamabad Sparks Buzz In Viral Video

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