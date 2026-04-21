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Home > Offbeat News > Watch: Viral Video Shows Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls’ Hands And Harassing Them In Uttar Pradesh; Accused Tracked Down And Arrested After Outrage

Watch: Viral Video Shows Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls’ Hands And Harassing Them In Uttar Pradesh; Accused Tracked Down And Arrested After Outrage

A viral video from Fatehpur showed two youths harassing schoolgirls on a busy road, triggering widespread outrage online. Fatehpur Police swiftly arrested the accused, registering a case under stringent laws including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 21, 2026 10:38:43 IST

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Watch: Viral Video Shows Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls’ Hands And Harassing Them In Uttar Pradesh; Accused Tracked Down And Arrested After Outrage

An outrageous event that has occurred in Fatehpur has ignited a furor after a video of two young men harassing schoolgirls on a busy street became viral on social media. The video shows the suspect on a motorcycle as he trails the girls to school. In the video, one of the young people is observed holding the hand of a schoolgirl and bystanders and viewers were appalled by the apparent act of harassment in a busy street.

Watch: Viral Video Shows Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls’ Hands And Harassing Them In Uttar Pradesh; Accused Tracked Down And Arrested After Outrage

The video went viral and caused a lot of outrage, with most people calling on the government to take serious measures against the perpetrators. In response, the Fatehpur Police responded promptly and took cognisance of the incident and started an investigation.



The suspects were soon apprehended and taken into custody which sent a strong message against such acts. The police officials affirmed that the incident occurred around ITI Road within the premises of Kotwali police station. Giving information, Abhimanyu Manglik said that a case was registered based on the provision of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the other tough provisions of the law. He also noted that the two accused are in custody and the motorcycle that was involved in the incident has been impounded under the Motor Vehicles Act of 207. Authorities pointed out that legal measures are being followed to the letter of the law in order to have justice served on the victims.




In the meantime, a video of the police station has been leaked of the accused apologising about what they did. They can be heard, with folded hands, saying, ‘Maaf kar dijiye, aaj ke baad aisi galti nahi karenge’, and they regret their behaviour. As the apology video has spread across social media, a large portion still demands strict penalties, emphasizing the necessity of a deterrence to such activities and increased security of schoolgirls in social areas.

Also Read: Disgusting Viral Video: ‘Free Gift’ Live Worm Found In Sev Puri At Haldiram’s Infinity Mall Outlet In Malad | Customer Confronts Staff | Watch

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Watch: Viral Video Shows Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls’ Hands And Harassing Them In Uttar Pradesh; Accused Tracked Down And Arrested After Outrage

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Watch: Viral Video Shows Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls’ Hands And Harassing Them In Uttar Pradesh; Accused Tracked Down And Arrested After Outrage

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Watch: Viral Video Shows Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls’ Hands And Harassing Them In Uttar Pradesh; Accused Tracked Down And Arrested After Outrage
Watch: Viral Video Shows Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls’ Hands And Harassing Them In Uttar Pradesh; Accused Tracked Down And Arrested After Outrage
Watch: Viral Video Shows Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls’ Hands And Harassing Them In Uttar Pradesh; Accused Tracked Down And Arrested After Outrage
Watch: Viral Video Shows Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls’ Hands And Harassing Them In Uttar Pradesh; Accused Tracked Down And Arrested After Outrage

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