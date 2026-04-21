Infinix GT 50 Pro To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, Gaming Triggers, And Enhanced Cooling For High-Performance Mobile Gaming, Check All Specs And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Infinix is gearing up for launch of its new gaming phone, the GT 50 Pro. The handset will be launch globally on 24th April 2026. The company has already released teasers hinting designs all over social media, including a peek at its gaming-focused specifications. The upcoming handset is built on what the GT 30 Pro offered, but the true upgrades are think better display, faster performance, and smarter cooling which make it perfect for extended gaming sessions.

Infinix GT 50 Pro features and specifications

The upcoming handset will feature a flat AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a smooth refresh rate of 144Hz which is ideal for rapid scrolling and buttery-smooth gameplay. The company claims that users will even get up to 144 frames per second in certain titles, which is a big thing for mobile esports fans.

The company also offers a Pressure Sense GT Triggers built into the side, so users have a physical button for racing or shooter games which means there are no clumsier touchscreen controls when gaming goes tense. The handset also has a visible liquid cooling system engineered to keep everything running smoothly, even during extended gameplay or content streaming.

The upcoming handset also offers Hi-Res Audio support for both wired and wireless headsets and an additional Dolby Atmos for that extra immersive kick.

In terms of style, the device stands out with a bold, gaming inspired look with a rectangular camera bump and LED flash. The device is likely to arrive at least in Silver and Red colour options.

The media reports suggest that the device will feature a 6.78-inch display and it is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 ultimate processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the leaks suggest that the rear panel will feature a dual camera setup offering a primary sensor of 50MP and an ultra-wide sensor of 8MP whereas the front panel features a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling.

Infinix GT 50 Pro India launch

The company has announced its global launch date. However, the India-specific date is not revealed yet. The company is expected to launch the device in India in this year only after a short period of its global launch.

Infinix Note 60 Pro

However, The company has recently introduced Infinix Note 60 Pro which features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a resolution of 1208 x 2644 pixels and a 93.18 per cent screen to body ratio. The display offers a refresh rate of 144Hz, peak brightness of 4500 nits and up to 2304Hz PWM dimming. Additionally, the display is protected with the help of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The handset also features an IP64 certification for resistance against dust and water.

The smartphone is powered by the 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor coupled with an Adreno A810 GPU. The company has introduced the device in two storage variants; the base variant offers 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage while the top variant offer 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The RAM of the device can be further expanded virtually up to 16GB.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device offers a dual camera setup featuring a primay sensor of 50MP with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP of ultra-wide angel lens with a 111.4-degree field of view. The front panel of the device offers a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling; both the rear and front camera support 4K video recording at 30 frames per second while the rear camera also supports 1080P slow-motion recording at 120FPS.

The handset is packed with a massive 6500mAh battery supported by 90W wired fast charging. It also supports 30W of wireless charging with 7.5W reverse wired charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

In terms of connectivity options, the handset supports 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Apart from these features the phone consists of an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual speaker tuned by JBL with Hi-Res audio support, an X axis motor, and an infrared blaster

One of the most attractive features of the newly launched handset is its Active-Matrix display on the rear panel, which is inspired by Nothing’s Glyph interface, giving the device a unique look compared to other phones in its price range. The secondary display supports interactive “pixel pets”

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