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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy A57 Review: Premium Mid-Range Experience, AI Features, And Long-Term Software Support, Check All Features Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

Samsung Galaxy A57 Review: Premium Mid-Range Experience, AI Features, And Long-Term Software Support, Check All Features Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

Samsung launched the Galaxy A57 in India, offering a premium mid-range experience with AI features, strong performance, and long-term software support starting at Rs 56,999.

Samsung Galaxy A57 leaks
Samsung Galaxy A57 leaks

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 21, 2026 12:50:38 IST

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Samsung Galaxy A57 Review: Premium Mid-Range Experience, AI Features, And Long-Term Software Support, Check All Features Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

South Korean smartphone manufacturing giant Samsung has recently introduced its Galaxy A57 smartphone in India. Some users have pointed out that the handset offers iterative upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy A56. The company has added some flagship-like features and performance more accessible through its newly launched Galaxy A-series smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A57 leans into intelligence and long-term usability to offer buyers a premium experience through its sleek design, immersive display, reliable camera setup, and a consistent battery life. But what really sets it apart from its competitors, and its predecessor is its AI story.  

Samsung Galaxy A57 specifications and price 

The recently launched handset features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The device has Aluminum frame built with glass back with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The smartphone also has an IP68 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

The handset is powered by Exynos 1680 coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device runs on OneUI 8.5 which is based on Android 16. 

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In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a triple camera setup offering a primary camera of 50MP, an ultra-wide-angle lens of 12MP and a 5MP macro lens while the front panel features a 12MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

The handset is packed with a decent battery of 5,000mAh, supported by 45W wired fast charging. The company has introduced the device in three vibrant colour options: Awesome Lilac, Awesome IcyBlue, and Awesome Navy. 

The handset is launched in two storage variants. The base variant offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and it is priced at Rs 56,999 whereas the top-end storage variant offer 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and comes at a price of Rs 62,499. 

Samsung Galaxy A57 Review 

The handset looks premium as it features an aluminum chassis and glass-built rear panel. The feel of the device is quite similar to its premium S-series devices. The glass body is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. 

The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz, peak brightness of 1,900 nits, HDR10+ support and vision booster technology which offers a bright and vibrant display with punchy colours that gives a great experience while browsing the internet and streaming content on OTT platforms such as YouTube, Prime Videos both indoors and outdoors. 

Speaking about cameras, the handset has similar optics compared to the Galaxy A56. It gives reliable output from both the rear and front camera. 

The device runs on Android 16 based OneUI 8.5 update. The company promises 6 years of OS upgrades and 6 years of security upgrades, which means users will get OS upgrades up to Android 22 on the device. The device has an almost clean UI with a bunch of Galaxy AI features. 

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A57 is a well-rounded premium mid-range smartphone with a light-weight design with vibrant display, reliable camera, stable performance and AI features. 

The phone is ideal for those who want premium smartphone features at a reasonable price. 

Also Read: Tecno Introduces Pop X 5G In India: Massive Battery, AI Tools, And Dimensity 6400 Chipset—Check Features And Price

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Samsung Galaxy A57 Review: Premium Mid-Range Experience, AI Features, And Long-Term Software Support, Check All Features Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

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Samsung Galaxy A57 Review: Premium Mid-Range Experience, AI Features, And Long-Term Software Support, Check All Features Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money
Samsung Galaxy A57 Review: Premium Mid-Range Experience, AI Features, And Long-Term Software Support, Check All Features Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money
Samsung Galaxy A57 Review: Premium Mid-Range Experience, AI Features, And Long-Term Software Support, Check All Features Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money
Samsung Galaxy A57 Review: Premium Mid-Range Experience, AI Features, And Long-Term Software Support, Check All Features Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

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