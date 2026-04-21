Tecno Introduces Pop X 5G In India: Massive Battery, AI Tools, And Dimensity 6400 Chipset—Check Features And Price

Tecno Pop X 5G features and specifications

Display: The handset features a 6.78-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling, and peak brightness of 560 nits. Processor: The newly launched smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage which can be further expanded up to 2TB by using a dedicated microSD. The handset manages Apps, web browsing, and even casual games flawlessly.

Battery: The device is packed with a massive 6,500mAh battery supported by a 45W wired fast charging. This is a game changer at this price point. So, users do not have to keep the device every now and then. The comapny claim that the device is perfect for heavy users, frequent travellers, students, and gamers.

Camera: In terms of optics, the rear panel features a 13MP camera sensor with LED flash in a vertical module whereas the front panel houses an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling. The newly introduced Pop X5G runs on Android 16 OS which is further layered with HiOS 16.

AI powered tools: The device also features a handful of AI tools such as AI Noise Cancellation, Writing Assistant, Eraser 2.0, Image Extender, Flash Snap, a WhatsApp Assistant, and Circle to Search.

Other Features: The device has a built-in FreeLink Communication with the help of which users can call, share, and transfer files with nearby devices without networks as long as users are within 1.5Km of open area. The phone also has an IP64 certification for resistance against dust and water

Tecno Pop X 5G Price and availability

The company has rolled out the device in two different variants. The base variant offers 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and it is priced at Rs 15,999 while the top-end model features the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and it costs Rs 17,999.

The device will go on the sale exclusively from 24th April 2026 onwards through e-commerce platform Amazon. Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE6 India Launch: Check Specs, Expected Price And Features As New Model Packs Huge Battery And 144Hz Display

