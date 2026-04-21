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Home > Tech and Auto News > Tecno Introduces Pop X 5G In India: Massive Battery, AI Tools, And Dimensity 6400 Chipset—Check Features And Price

Tecno Introduces Pop X 5G In India: Massive Battery, AI Tools, And Dimensity 6400 Chipset—Check Features And Price

Tecno Mobile launched the Pop X 5G in India, featuring a big battery, 120Hz display, AI tools, and 5G support, starting at Rs 15,999 with sales from April 24 on Amazon.

Tecno Pop X 5G, credit: X
Tecno Pop X 5G, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 21, 2026 10:58:08 IST

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Tecno Introduces Pop X 5G In India: Massive Battery, AI Tools, And Dimensity 6400 Chipset—Check Features And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Tecno has introduced the Pop X 5G in India targeting users who are looking for handset which handles long-day multitasking, smooth visuals, and fast 5G connectivity at a reasonable price point. The smartphone arrives with a flashy rear panel design which gives it a premium design. The device features several AI powered features, and it will go on sale via e-commerce platform Amazon from 24th April 2026. The handest is equpied with built-in FreeLink Communication which allows to call and text without network within a certain range.



Tecno Pop X 5G features and specifications 

Display: The handset features a 6.78-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling, and peak brightness of 560 nits.

Processor: The newly launched smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage which can be further expanded up to 2TB by using a dedicated microSD. The handset manages Apps, web browsing, and even casual games flawlessly. 

Battery: The device is packed with a massive 6,500mAh battery supported by a 45W wired fast charging. This is a game changer at this price point. So, users do not have to keep the device every now and then. The comapny claim that the device is perfect for heavy users, frequent travellers, students, and gamers. 

Camera: In terms of optics, the rear panel features a 13MP camera sensor with LED flash in a vertical module whereas the front panel houses an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling. The newly introduced Pop X5G runs on Android 16 OS which is further layered with HiOS 16. 

AI powered tools: The device also features a handful of AI tools such as AI Noise Cancellation, Writing Assistant, Eraser 2.0, Image Extender, Flash Snap, a WhatsApp Assistant, and Circle to Search. 

Other Features: The device has a built-in FreeLink Communication with the help of which users can call, share, and transfer files with nearby devices without networks as long as users are within 1.5Km of open area. 

The phone also has an IP64 certification for resistance against dust and water

Tecno Pop X 5G Price and availability 

The company has rolled out the device in two different variants. The base variant offers 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and it is priced at Rs 15,999 while the top-end model features the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and it costs Rs 17,999. 

The device will go on the sale exclusively from 24th April 2026 onwards through e-commerce platform Amazon.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE6 India Launch: Check Specs, Expected Price And Features As New Model Packs Huge Battery And 144Hz Display

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Tecno Introduces Pop X 5G In India: Massive Battery, AI Tools, And Dimensity 6400 Chipset—Check Features And Price

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Tecno Introduces Pop X 5G In India: Massive Battery, AI Tools, And Dimensity 6400 Chipset—Check Features And Price

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Tecno Introduces Pop X 5G In India: Massive Battery, AI Tools, And Dimensity 6400 Chipset—Check Features And Price
Tecno Introduces Pop X 5G In India: Massive Battery, AI Tools, And Dimensity 6400 Chipset—Check Features And Price
Tecno Introduces Pop X 5G In India: Massive Battery, AI Tools, And Dimensity 6400 Chipset—Check Features And Price
Tecno Introduces Pop X 5G In India: Massive Battery, AI Tools, And Dimensity 6400 Chipset—Check Features And Price

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