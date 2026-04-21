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Home > Entertainment News > New Mom Patralekhaa Opens Up About Baby Doubts: ‘I Was Always Contemplating But…’

New Mom Patralekhaa Opens Up About Baby Doubts: ‘I Was Always Contemplating But…’

Patralekhaa is known for her roles in CityLights and Phule. Expanding her creative horizons, she has now produced Toaster.

New Mom Patralekhaa Opens Up About Baby Doubts: ‘I Was Always Contemplating But…’

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 21, 2026 14:00:15 IST

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New Mom Patralekhaa Opens Up About Baby Doubts: ‘I Was Always Contemplating But…’

Patralekhaa has candidly spoken about her evolving thoughts on motherhood. The actor-producer revealed that she was once unsure about having a child. In a recent interaction, the actress admitted that the idea of starting a family was something she ‘kept contemplating’. Patralekhaa further shared that her perspective gradually changed over time. She emphasised that the decision to embrace motherhood wasn’t sudden but a deeply personal journey.

When Patralekhaa Was ‘Unsure’ About Having A Baby

In an interaction with IANS, the new mommy candidly admitted that she had earlier been unsure about embracing motherhood. She said, “I was always contemplating, maybe I don’t want to become a mother, maybe not you know, but now just having my little one around is beautiful, I think I am my best version right now.”

The actress recently ventured into production with her movie Toaster that also features her husband and actor Rajkummar Rao. She added, “Yes, becoming a producer is great and it’s a difficult job. But the most important thing that’s happened to me in my life is becoming a mother. And it’s the most fulfilling experience.”

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Patralekhaa, Rajkummar’s Baby Girl Parvati

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar stepped into a new phase of life after welcoming their first child, a baby girl, in November 2025. The couple later revealed their daughter’s name as Parvati Paul Rao.

However, Patralekhaa found herself at the receiving end of online scrutiny. After childbirth, she was subjected to body-shaming comments over her post-pregnancy appearance. She strongly addressed the trolls and called out people’s lack of sensitivity over physical changes after delivery. She pointed out that she had “just delivered a baby” and urged critics to be kinder. The controversy sparked widespread debate, with several celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Uorfi Javed coming out in her support of her.

Patralekhaa On Work Front

Patralekhaa has gradually built a niche for herself in the industry. She is known for her roles in CityLights and Phule. Over the years, she has earned recognition for choosing projects that highlight her versatility as an actor. Expanding her creative horizons, she has now produced Toaster.

Helmed by Vivek Daschaudary, the film features an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Archana Puran Singh. The dark comedy thriller was released on Netflix on April 15. Produced by Kampa Films, the movie revolves around a miserly man trying to retrieve an expensive gifted toaster.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar On Ranveer Singh’s ‘Unstoppable’ Dhurandhar: ‘Kabhi Mauka Milega Aisi Cinema Mein Kaam Karne Ka’

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New Mom Patralekhaa Opens Up About Baby Doubts: ‘I Was Always Contemplating But…’

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New Mom Patralekhaa Opens Up About Baby Doubts: ‘I Was Always Contemplating But…’
New Mom Patralekhaa Opens Up About Baby Doubts: ‘I Was Always Contemplating But…’
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New Mom Patralekhaa Opens Up About Baby Doubts: ‘I Was Always Contemplating But…’

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