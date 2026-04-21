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Home > Business News > Stocks To Watch, April 21: JSW Steel, Vedanta, Nelco, PNB Housing Finance, HPCL And More Shares In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch, April 21: JSW Steel, Vedanta, Nelco, PNB Housing Finance, HPCL And More Shares In Focus Today

Stocks to watch on April 21: Vedanta, JSW Steel, PNB Housing, HPCL and more in focus amid earnings, deals, and key corporate developments.

Stocks to Watch, Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Stocks to Watch, Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Written By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: April 21, 2026 10:28:20 IST

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Stocks To Watch, April 21: JSW Steel, Vedanta, Nelco, PNB Housing Finance, HPCL And More Shares In Focus Today

The Indian stock market is set for an active session on April 21, 2026, driven by a mix of quarterly earnings, strategic expansions, corporate restructuring, and infrastructure developments. Investors and market watchers are closely tracking key stocks across sectors such as metals, banking, infrastructure, hospitality, and technology. Here’s a quick look at which stocks will be in focus in today’s trade:

Vedanta

Vedanta has announced May 1, 2026, as the effective date for its long-planned demerger. The move will see the company split its diversified operations into separate listed entities, including its aluminium, power, oil and gas, and iron and steel businesses.

As part of the scheme of arrangement, shareholders will receive proportional equity stakes in newly formed entities—Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd, Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, MALCO Energy Ltd, and Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd. The restructuring is aimed at unlocking value and enabling sharper business focus across verticals.

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JSW Steel

JSW Steel has entered into a joint venture agreement with South Korea’s POSCO to establish a 6 million tonnes per annum steel plant in Odisha. The partnership is expected to strengthen domestic steel manufacturing capacity and support India’s long-term infrastructure growth ambitions.

PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Finance posted a 19% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹656 crore for the March quarter, compared to ₹550 crore in the same period last year. Net interest income increased by 11% to ₹813 crore.

The company, promoted by Punjab National Bank, continues to benefit from steady demand in the housing finance segment and improved lending performance.

Hindustan Copper Limited

Hindustan Copper has outlined its long-term growth strategy under its Vision 2030 roadmap, which includes a ₹7,188.60 crore mine expansion plan. The company aims to significantly increase its ore production capacity from 4.21 MTPA in FY26 to 12.20 MTPA by FY30.

The phased capital expenditure is expected to support India’s increasing demand for critical minerals and enhance domestic production capabilities.

NELCO Limited

NELCO reported a net profit of ₹1.1 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to a net loss of ₹4.1 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 17.3% year-on-year to ₹79.2 crore. The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd

RailTel Corporation of India has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for a cloud infrastructure project valued at approximately ₹86.36 crore. The project includes provisioning, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of cloud services and reflects the company’s growing role in digital infrastructure development.

SML Mahindra

SML Mahindra reported a marginal increase of 2.36% in net profit to ₹54.2 crore for Q4FY26. Revenue rose 16.4% year-on-year to ₹897.65 crore, supported by steady demand in the commercial vehicle segment.

Muthoot Microfin

Muthoot Microfin recorded a 13% year-on-year increase in assets under management to ₹14,006 crore in the fourth quarter. Annual disbursements grew 6% to ₹9,418 crore, while collection efficiency improved to 96.43%, indicating stable operational performance.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has announced the signing of two hotel management agreements under its Zone Connect brand in Ayodhya and Ujjain. The expansion aligns with the company’s strategy to tap into the growing demand for pilgrimage and cultural tourism in India.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has postponed the inauguration of its refinery-cum-petrochemical project in Rajasthan’s Balotra district following a fire incident. The project was scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With a mix of earnings announcements, infrastructure contracts, expansion strategies, and corporate restructuring, market participants are expected to closely monitor these developments throughout the trading session. Stocks across sectors such as metals, financial services, infrastructure, and hospitality are likely to drive market momentum on April 21, 2026.

Also Read: Who Is John Ternus? Apple’s New CEO Replacing Tim Cook – Net Worth, Career & Everything You Need To Know

(Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Market investments are subject to risks. Please consult a financial advisor before investing. No investment recommendations are made.)

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Stocks To Watch, April 21: JSW Steel, Vedanta, Nelco, PNB Housing Finance, HPCL And More Shares In Focus Today

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Stocks To Watch, April 21: JSW Steel, Vedanta, Nelco, PNB Housing Finance, HPCL And More Shares In Focus Today

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Stocks To Watch, April 21: JSW Steel, Vedanta, Nelco, PNB Housing Finance, HPCL And More Shares In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch, April 21: JSW Steel, Vedanta, Nelco, PNB Housing Finance, HPCL And More Shares In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch, April 21: JSW Steel, Vedanta, Nelco, PNB Housing Finance, HPCL And More Shares In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch, April 21: JSW Steel, Vedanta, Nelco, PNB Housing Finance, HPCL And More Shares In Focus Today

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