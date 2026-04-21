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Home > Education News > UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10th & 12th Results Expected Soon – Official Date, Time, Direct Link & Step-by-Step Guide to Check Marks Online

UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10th & 12th Results Expected Soon – Official Date, Time, Direct Link & Step-by-Step Guide to Check Marks Online

The UP Board Result 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 will be announced by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10th & 12th Results Expected Soon - Official Date, Time, Direct Link & Step-by-Step Guide to Check Marks Online
UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10th & 12th Results Expected Soon - Official Date, Time, Direct Link & Step-by-Step Guide to Check Marks Online

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: April 21, 2026 13:52:25 IST

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UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10th & 12th Results Expected Soon – Official Date, Time, Direct Link & Step-by-Step Guide to Check Marks Online

The UP Board Result 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 will be announced soon by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Over 52 lakh students who appeared in the board exam are eagerly waiting for their results. As per reports, the results will be declared this week. The board has not announced the official date and time yet. But it will release a result declaration notice soon.

When will UP Board Result 2026 be declared?

The UP Board results 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 will be released soon, probably by the end of the week.

The results were declared last year on April 25, and this year the same timeline is expected. But please note that the board has not yet confirmed the official date and time. 

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The board will probably release a result declaration notice before releasing the results. So please wait for the notice.

Will UPMSP release Class 10 and 12 results together

The UP Board Result 2026 for Class 10 (High School) and 12 (Intermediate) will be declared together. The board has always followed this practice and will continue to do so. Both class 10 and 12 students will be able to check their results at the same time as soon as the link is activated.

Where to check UP Board Result 2026 online

Students can check their results from any of the following websites: upmsp.edu.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, or SMS services.

The link to the results will be posted on the official website, DigiLocker, and SMS services.

How to check UP Board 10th 12th results in 2026

Students can check their results by following these steps:

  • Go to the official UPMSP website
  • Select the appropriate Class 10 or Class 12 result 
  • Enter roll number
  • Click on ‘submit’ 
  • Check and download the result 

Students should keep a printout of the provisional marksheet, as it may be required in the future.

What is the passing criteria in UP Board Result 2026

In UP Board exams, a student has to clear a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass.

Students may also get passed with grace marks in some cases. In Class 10, students may still be declared as ‘pass’ if they clear five out of the six subjects as per the rules of the board.

What is the latest update on the UPMSP Result 2026?

According to the latest update, the board is expected to convene a meeting soon to complete the process of declaring the result.

Then, a notification will be published by the board. The result will not be announced without giving prior notice to the candidates, as the board usually informs students in advance.

What happens if a student fails in UP Board exams

Students who fail in one or more subjects can appear for compartment exams. This will give the students a chance to clear the subject and prevent them from losing a year by appearing for the compartment exams in the same year. The board will publish the compartment exam details after the publication of the results.

How many students appeared for UP Board exams 2026

This year, more than 52 lakh students appeared for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams, making it one of the biggest school exams conducted in the nation.

Examinations were held for candidates from February 18 to March 12, 2026, at multiple centres across the state.

Also Read: JAC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result Date, Link and How to Download Scorecard

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Tags: UP Board 10th result 2026UP Board 12th result 2026UP Board result 2026UP Board result date 2026UP Board result link 2026UPMSP Class 10 12 result dateUPMSP resultUPMSP result 2026

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UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10th & 12th Results Expected Soon – Official Date, Time, Direct Link & Step-by-Step Guide to Check Marks Online

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UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10th & 12th Results Expected Soon – Official Date, Time, Direct Link & Step-by-Step Guide to Check Marks Online
UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10th & 12th Results Expected Soon – Official Date, Time, Direct Link & Step-by-Step Guide to Check Marks Online
UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10th & 12th Results Expected Soon – Official Date, Time, Direct Link & Step-by-Step Guide to Check Marks Online
UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10th & 12th Results Expected Soon – Official Date, Time, Direct Link & Step-by-Step Guide to Check Marks Online

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