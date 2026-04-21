WATCH Viral Video: Activists Confront Staff At Lenskart Store Over Temple Placement Inside Lower Cupboard Amid Bindi-Hijab Row

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake apple Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake apple Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake apple Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake apple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake apple Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake apple Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake apple Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake apple
LIVE TV
Home > India News > WATCH Viral Video: Activists Confront Staff At Lenskart Store Over Temple Placement Inside Lower Cupboard Amid Bindi-Hijab Row

WATCH Viral Video: Activists Confront Staff At Lenskart Store Over Temple Placement Inside Lower Cupboard Amid Bindi-Hijab Row

A viral video from a Lenskart store shows activists objecting to a temple placed inside a lower cupboard, amid the ongoing Bindi–Hijab controversy. The incident, along with separate protests led by Nazia Elahi Khan, has intensified the debate over the company’s policies on religious expression.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 21, 2026 13:13:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH Viral Video: Activists Confront Staff At Lenskart Store Over Temple Placement Inside Lower Cupboard Amid Bindi-Hijab Row

Bindi-Hijab Row Lenskart: A new scandal has also occurred concerning Lenskart when a viral video of a team of activists facing the employees of one of its outlets was shared on social media. The video purports to depict a small temple fitted into a lower cupboard in the outlet, which the activists did not like its placement, terming it disrespectful. The episode comes in the wake of the ongoing Bindi-Hijab controversy, in which the company has been accused of instituting disproportionately tough restrictions on religious expression in the workplace.

WATCH Viral Video: Activists Confront Staff At Lenskart Store Over Temple Placement Inside Lower Cupboard

In the viral clip, it is alleged that the temple was contained in the cupboard within the temple by an employee who feared to be backlashed or punished. The activists insisted that the temple had to be relocated to a more prominent and high place, as a sign of reverence. It should be mentioned that the authenticity of the video has not been, however, verified independently, though. Nevertheless, the clip has become a considerable viral hit, prompting discussion and allowing it to evoke a rather strong reaction among various layers of society.




NewsX, however, does not check the authenticity of the video. In another incident, which is connected to this, a group of persons led by BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan is reported to have stormed a Lenskart store in Mumbai and challenged the store staff regarding the alleged restrictions. The video shows the group interrogating the staff, putting tilak on the foreheads of the employees, tying a sacred thread (kalawa) in their wrists, and waving slogans. The floor manager, who was Mohsin Khan, was asked concerning the company rules on religious symbols such as bindi and tilak.

Bindi-Hijab Row Lenskart 

The scandal began with the accusations of Lenskart implementing a dress code that banned some religious symbols (like bindi and tilak) but not others (like the hijab). Such statements provoked an Internet backlash, and bloggers believe the company is biased. In reaction to the outcry, the CEO Peyush Bansal explained that the document that had gone round was outdated and did not represent the policies at hand. The company has since issued a new style guide, which says that staff members are welcome to practice their cultural and religious affiliations in the workplace, in an effort to alleviate tensions and clarify its position.

Also Read: Nashik TCS Case Update: Court Denies Interim Bail To Nida Khan, Hearing On Anticipatory Plea Set For April 27

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bindi-Hijab case lenskartBindi-Hijab Row LenkskartHindu activists protesthome-hero-pos-10Lenskart Bindi-Hijab RowLenskart viral videoNazia Elahi Khantemple in cupboard row

RELATED News

Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law Among 3 Held For Attacking Man And His Family With A Baseball Bat And Bamboo Sticks After Car Splash Incident In Mumbai

Third-Party Car Insurance: Why This Mandatory Cover is Worth Understanding

Injustice Being Meted Out To Palestinians: Palestinian Ambassador To India

Earthquake In Assam Today: 5.2 Magnitude Tremor Hits Manipur’s Kamjong District, Tremors Shake Guwahati

Rajkot Tragedy: 33-Year-Old Man Drowns In Resort Pool While Onlookers Fail To Respond. Watch Video

LATEST NEWS

Satna Shocking Crime: 11-Year-Old Boy Found Brutally Murdered, Body Stuffed In Blue Drum By Mother’s Ex-Lover

Nepal vs UAE 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch Match LIVE on TV And Online

Pakistan’s Answer To Dhurandhar : Cringe Dialogues, Fake Accents Trigger Savage Memes, Actors Brutally Trolled Online

Bombay High Court Clerk Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Schedule and Clerk, Peon Admit Card Download Link at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Akshay Kumar On Ranveer Singh’s ‘Unstoppable’ Dhurandhar: ‘Kabhi Mauka Milega Aisi Cinema Mein Kaam Karne Ka’

Samsung Galaxy A57 Review: Premium Mid-Range Experience, AI Features, And Long-Term Software Support, Check All Features Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

Take Fitness Cues From Archana Puran Singh To Slay Even In Your 60s: ‘No Meetha, No Maida, No Fried, Dinner By 10 PM’

From Season 4 Episode 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Popular Sci-fi Series In India?

Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Websites and How to Download Scorecard

UN Chief Race 2027: Who Will Replace Antonio Guterres? From Rafael Grossi To Michelle Bachelet, Big Names Battle For Top UN Post

WATCH Viral Video: Activists Confront Staff At Lenskart Store Over Temple Placement Inside Lower Cupboard Amid Bindi-Hijab Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH Viral Video: Activists Confront Staff At Lenskart Store Over Temple Placement Inside Lower Cupboard Amid Bindi-Hijab Row

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH Viral Video: Activists Confront Staff At Lenskart Store Over Temple Placement Inside Lower Cupboard Amid Bindi-Hijab Row
WATCH Viral Video: Activists Confront Staff At Lenskart Store Over Temple Placement Inside Lower Cupboard Amid Bindi-Hijab Row
WATCH Viral Video: Activists Confront Staff At Lenskart Store Over Temple Placement Inside Lower Cupboard Amid Bindi-Hijab Row
WATCH Viral Video: Activists Confront Staff At Lenskart Store Over Temple Placement Inside Lower Cupboard Amid Bindi-Hijab Row

QUICK LINKS