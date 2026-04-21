WATCH Viral Video: Activists Confront Staff At Lenskart Store Over Temple Placement Inside Lower Cupboard Amid Bindi-Hijab Row

Bindi-Hijab Row Lenskart: A new scandal has also occurred concerning Lenskart when a viral video of a team of activists facing the employees of one of its outlets was shared on social media. The video purports to depict a small temple fitted into a lower cupboard in the outlet, which the activists did not like its placement, terming it disrespectful. The episode comes in the wake of the ongoing Bindi-Hijab controversy, in which the company has been accused of instituting disproportionately tough restrictions on religious expression in the workplace.

WATCH Viral Video: Activists Confront Staff At Lenskart Store Over Temple Placement Inside Lower Cupboard

In the viral clip, it is alleged that the temple was contained in the cupboard within the temple by an employee who feared to be backlashed or punished. The activists insisted that the temple had to be relocated to a more prominent and high place, as a sign of reverence. It should be mentioned that the authenticity of the video has not been, however, verified independently, though. Nevertheless, the clip has become a considerable viral hit, prompting discussion and allowing it to evoke a rather strong reaction among various layers of society.









NewsX, however, does not check the authenticity of the video. In another incident, which is connected to this, a group of persons led by BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan is reported to have stormed a Lenskart store in Mumbai and challenged the store staff regarding the alleged restrictions. The video shows the group interrogating the staff, putting tilak on the foreheads of the employees, tying a sacred thread (kalawa) in their wrists, and waving slogans. The floor manager, who was Mohsin Khan, was asked concerning the company rules on religious symbols such as bindi and tilak.

Bindi-Hijab Row Lenskart

The scandal began with the accusations of Lenskart implementing a dress code that banned some religious symbols (like bindi and tilak) but not others (like the hijab). Such statements provoked an Internet backlash, and bloggers believe the company is biased. In reaction to the outcry, the CEO Peyush Bansal explained that the document that had gone round was outdated and did not represent the policies at hand. The company has since issued a new style guide, which says that staff members are welcome to practice their cultural and religious affiliations in the workplace, in an effort to alleviate tensions and clarify its position.

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