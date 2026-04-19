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Home > Entertainment News > Meet Sadhvi Satish Sail: Winner Of ‘Femina Miss India World 2026’ At The 61st Grand Finale In Bhubaneswar; Check Who Is The First Runner-Up

Meet Sadhvi Satish Sail: Winner Of ‘Femina Miss India World 2026’ At The 61st Grand Finale In Bhubaneswar; Check Who Is The First Runner-Up

Sadhvi Satish Sail was crowned Femina Miss India World 2026 at the grand finale of the 61st Femina Miss India, held in Bhubaneswar. Overwhelmed by the moment, she described her win as “surreal” and expressed gratitude for the opportunity and the journey that led her to the title.

Sadhvi Satish Sail (Via X)
Sadhvi Satish Sail (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: April 19, 2026 09:54:40 IST

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Meet Sadhvi Satish Sail: Winner Of ‘Femina Miss India World 2026’ At The 61st Grand Finale In Bhubaneswar; Check Who Is The First Runner-Up

Sadhvi Satish Sail was crowned Femina Miss India World 2026 at the grand finale of the 61st Femina Miss India, held in Bhubaneswar. Overwhelmed by the moment, she described her win as “surreal” and expressed gratitude for the opportunity and the journey that led her to the title.

Speaking after her victory, Sail said the experience was not just about competition but also about friendship and shared growth. She called all her fellow contestants “winners” and said their common goal was to make India proud on the global stage.

Reflecting on her journey, she admitted it came with challenges but credited the organisers and mentors for their constant support. She also highlighted the role of KIIT University and the Femina team in ensuring a nurturing environment for all participants.

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Who Is Sadhvi Satish Sail?

Sadhvi Satish Sail is a young achiever who stepped into the pageant with determination and a clear sense of purpose. Interestingly, she revealed that her preparation began just three months before the competition, making her win even more remarkable.

She believes strongly in staying authentic and encouraged young people to avoid comparisons. According to her, self-belief and honesty are the biggest strengths one can carry forward in life. As she prepares to represent India internationally, Sail said she hopes to move ahead with integrity, compassion, and a sense of responsibility, calling this victory “just the beginning” of a longer journey.

Who Is The Runner-Up?

Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra was named the first runner-up at the event. She described her journey as “extremely beautiful” and spoke about the effort and perseverance that went into reaching this stage.

Pawar expressed optimism about the future, saying that the achievement marks the start of something bigger. She added that when someone truly desires a goal, everything aligns to help them achieve it.

A Grand Event Celebrating Beauty And Purpose

The finale saw the presence of several well-known personalities and jury members, including dancer-choreographer Terence Lewis and actress-dancer Lauren Gottlieb. They praised the scale of the event and the diversity of participants representing different parts of India.

Terence Lewis highlighted that while beauty is important, qualities like personality, confidence, and stage presence ultimately define a winner. Lauren Gottlieb encouraged participants to give their best and embrace the experience fully.

Bhubaneswar, the host city, also received appreciation for its hospitality and cultural richness. The event blended traditional Indian handloom with modern fashion, showcasing a balance between heritage and contemporary style.

More than just a beauty pageant, Femina Miss India continues to stand as a platform for empowerment, self-expression, and growth, where participants are encouraged to celebrate individuality while representing the spirit of the country.

READ MORE: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar Starrer Crosses Rs 60 Cr Worldwide, Priyadarshan’s Movie Competes With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

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Meet Sadhvi Satish Sail: Winner Of ‘Femina Miss India World 2026’ At The 61st Grand Finale In Bhubaneswar; Check Who Is The First Runner-Up

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Meet Sadhvi Satish Sail: Winner Of ‘Femina Miss India World 2026’ At The 61st Grand Finale In Bhubaneswar; Check Who Is The First Runner-Up

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Meet Sadhvi Satish Sail: Winner Of ‘Femina Miss India World 2026’ At The 61st Grand Finale In Bhubaneswar; Check Who Is The First Runner-Up
Meet Sadhvi Satish Sail: Winner Of ‘Femina Miss India World 2026’ At The 61st Grand Finale In Bhubaneswar; Check Who Is The First Runner-Up
Meet Sadhvi Satish Sail: Winner Of ‘Femina Miss India World 2026’ At The 61st Grand Finale In Bhubaneswar; Check Who Is The First Runner-Up
Meet Sadhvi Satish Sail: Winner Of ‘Femina Miss India World 2026’ At The 61st Grand Finale In Bhubaneswar; Check Who Is The First Runner-Up

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