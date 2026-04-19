Calvin Harris Mumbai Concert Gets Overshadowed By Venue Complaints, No Booze Stations Leave Fans Disappointed: ‘Worst Venue Ever’

CALVIN HARRIS MUMBAI CONCERT: Following a successful debut in Bengaluru, Global EDM star Calvin Harris gave an equally energized performance at Infinity Bay, Sewri, Mumbai, on April 18, attracting huge crowds of people throughout the city. The concert saw thousands of fans flock to the venue and it was almost like a festival as people awaited global icon to take over the stage.

Calvin Harris Mumbai Concert Draws Massive Crowd

Although the concert attendees might have lacked booze stations at the venue, the mesmerizing performance of Harris totally compensated it. The organisers announced that alcoholic drinks were banned before the event.

The night opened with a vigorous performance of Pune-based DJ duo TSNR that set the tone of what was to follow. This was succeeded by a fierce techno performance by Mumbai-based artist Ana Lilia who added her flair of internationality to the stage. The Indian electronic duo Pro Bros added more energy to the scene, smoothly leading to the main event of Harris.

Fans Raise Concerns Over Event Management and Restrictions

The crowd went wild when Calvin Harris finally got on the stage. Full of world hits and crowd favourites, his set made the night continue to soar with energy. Crowds were spotted dancing, singing with and enjoying all the live moments.

On top of music, the concert was characterised by attendance of huge masses of people. Although the event provided a full sensory experience, one aspect that was evidently overlooked was the presence of liquor. Netizens termed it as unjust not to permit alcohol in such an open air event of this magnitude using a local drug incident in the recent past.

Calvin Harris Concert Overshadowed by Crowd Management and Venue Complaints

Conversely, the place proved to be a disappointment to most people since the walks, packed lanes and the dusty areas added to its appearance of a badly thought-out performance.

All in all, the India tour of Calvin Harris in Mumbai was not only an event that fans will not soon forget but also a milestone in the history of live music in the city. It provided those who attended with an experience they will never forget (in a positive or negative way).

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