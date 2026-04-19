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Home > Entertainment News > Skakti Mohan Reveals Her Discomfort On Scripted Kissing Sequel With Raghav Juyal On Dance Plus

Skakti Mohan Reveals Her Discomfort On Scripted Kissing Sequel With Raghav Juyal On Dance Plus

Shakti Mohan also opened up about a particular stage incident that made her uncomfortable. “There was even a kiss moment created. Honestly, I didn't know about it. I was told something like, if this happens, Raghav will kiss you. I was like, why? Why is this happening?”

Shakti Mohan (PHOTO: IG)
Shakti Mohan (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: April 19, 2026 12:50:48 IST

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Skakti Mohan Reveals Her Discomfort On Scripted Kissing Sequel With Raghav Juyal On Dance Plus

Shakti Mohan and Raghav Juyal became one of television’s most loved on-screen couples during their time on the reality show Dance Plus. Years later, Shakti has offered a candid reality check on their relationship. The dancer revealed how the much-talked-about romantic angle was actually “scripted”. Despite the audience’s perception, she emphasised that their bond was always rooted in friendship and mutual respect. 

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Shakti said, “Before the show, we were very normal friends – we would fight like brother and sister. Then suddenly, they started creating a romantic angle. It was scripted that he would tease me. It was a very weird transition for us.”

The dancer also opened up about a particular stage incident that made her uncomfortable. “There was even a kiss moment created. Honestly, I didn’t know about it. I was told something like, if this happens, Raghav will kiss you. I was like, why? Why is this happening?” she said.

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Shakti Mohan mentioned that even Remo D’Souza urged her to go along with it on stage. “I’m a very obedient person and at that time, I didn’t stand my ground. My parents were watching. But I still did it and you can see how uncomfortable I was.”  

Shakti also shared that her family, particularly her father, wasn’t pleased with how the relationship was depicted. “My father was upset. He even came to the show and questioned the makers, why are you showing this? I told him there’s nothing like that, I can even tie him a rakhi. Relatives still ask my mother, ‘When are they getting married?’ We never thought it would go this far,” she said.

Reflecting on it now, Shakti said she has no hard feelings. “I don’t think it was wrong. Makers will do whatever to make it entertaining. It doesn’t have to be taken personally. Neither he nor I saw it that way. It was just for entertainment.”

ALSO READ:  Nadia Fares Dies At 57: ‘The Crimson Rivers’ Actress Passes Away Days After Found Unconscious In Swimming Pool

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Skakti Mohan Reveals Her Discomfort On Scripted Kissing Sequel With Raghav Juyal On Dance Plus

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Skakti Mohan Reveals Her Discomfort On Scripted Kissing Sequel With Raghav Juyal On Dance Plus

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Skakti Mohan Reveals Her Discomfort On Scripted Kissing Sequel With Raghav Juyal On Dance Plus
Skakti Mohan Reveals Her Discomfort On Scripted Kissing Sequel With Raghav Juyal On Dance Plus
Skakti Mohan Reveals Her Discomfort On Scripted Kissing Sequel With Raghav Juyal On Dance Plus
Skakti Mohan Reveals Her Discomfort On Scripted Kissing Sequel With Raghav Juyal On Dance Plus

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