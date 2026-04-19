Nadia Fares Dies At 57: ‘The Crimson Rivers’ Actress Passes Away Days After Found Unconscious In Swimming Pool

French actress Nadia Fares has passed away at the age of 57. Reports state that she was found unconscious in a swimming pool in Paris on April 11 and was immediately rescued and taken for medical treatment. She remained in a coma for several days before sadly passing away on Friday, April 17. The news was confirmed by Agence France-Presse, citing a statement from her daughters, Cylia Marti Chasman and Shana Leelee Chasman. Her death has left fans and the film community deeply saddened, with many revisiting her work and sharing heartfelt tributes.

Nadia Fares Passes Away At 57

In a statement to AFP as mentioned by TimesNow, her daughters Cylia and Shana said, “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death this Friday of Nadia Fares.”

“France has lost a great artist, but for us, it is above all a mother that we have just lost,” they added.

Cylia also shared an emotional note on Instagram, expressing her grief. “This is a heartbreak I will never get over. Every day I wake up and pray this is a nightmare and that you’re still with us. I know you fought your very hardest for your babies. Thank you. Thank you for fighting, thank you for giving me life, thank you for every memory, thank you for the laughs, for the cries,” she wrote.

For those unfamiliar, Fares built a career in both French and international cinema. She appeared in projects like Counterstrike and The Exile before gaining wider recognition with the 2000 film The Crimson Rivers. She later went on to feature in films such as Storm Warning, War, Lucky Day, and On The Line. Her final on-screen appearance came last year in Toujours possible.

Condolences Pour In

Following the news, fans and members of the entertainment industry took to social media to pay their respects. One user wrote, “RIP Nadia, this is terrible, 57 years is not an age to leave… Courage to his family and all the people who stood by him!”

Another commented, “I’m deeply saddened by this news. May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family.”

A third message read, “RIP and courage to your two daughters. Losing a mom is an indescribable pain, especially when it happens so suddenly. The road ahead is long.”

ALSO READ: Coachella 2026 Weekend 2 Schedule: Full Lineup, Set Times, Live Stream And Justin Bieber Performance Details