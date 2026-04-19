Coachella 2026 Weekend 2 Schedule: Full Lineup, Set Times, Live Stream And Justin Bieber Performance Details

Coachella’s second weekend is back from April 17 to 19, bringing another packed lineup and one of the festival’s most talked-about performances. All eyes are on Justin Bieber, who is set to headline Saturday night, as fans eagerly look up set timings, livestream options, and the complete schedule.This weekend’s lineup features a mix of major names, including Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, Anyma, KATSEYE, along with a surprise weekend-two performance from Kacey Musgraves. With a packed Coachella Weekend 2 schedule, high-profile names, and Bieber closing out Saturday night, the second weekend promises another major festival moment.

Justin Bieber Coachella Weekend 2: Performance Time & Details

Justin Bieber will take the Coachella Stage on Saturday, April 18, with his set scheduled to begin at 11:25 p.m. PT. He follows performances by The Strokes and Addison Rae earlier in the evening.

Like most headlining acts at Coachella, his performance is expected to run past midnight. His first-weekend set lasted about 90 minutes, and even larger crowds are anticipated this time around. The show is especially significant as it marks Bieber’s Coachella headlining debut and a major return following a challenging period, including health issues that led to the cancellation of his 2022 tour.

Coachella Live Stream 2026: YouTube Schedule & Streaming Guide

Yes, the entire weekend will be livestreamed on YouTube, with Bieber’s set airing from 11:25 p.m. to 12:55 a.m. PT. The festival will stream across seven channels, each dedicated to a different stage, and viewers can use YouTube’s multiview feature to watch multiple performances simultaneously. Streams kick off at 4 p.m. PT on Friday and continue through Sunday night, with replays available after each day’s schedule wraps up.

Coachella 2026 Lineup Weekend 2: All Artists key Performing

Friday, April 17

Dabeull — 4:00–4:50 PM — Outdoor Theatre

BINI — 4:15–5:00 PM — Mojave

Teddy Swims — 5:20–6:10 PM — Coachella Stage

Central Cee — 5:30–6:15 PM — Mojave

Dijon — 6:40–7:30 PM — Outdoor Theatre

The xx — 7:00–7:55 PM — Coachella Stage

KATSEYE — 8:00–8:45 PM — Sahara

Sabrina Carpenter — 9:00–10:40 PM — Coachella Stage

Disclosure — 10:40–11:55 PM

Saturday, April 18

Kacey Musgraves — 4:00–4:50 PM — Mojave

Addison Rae — 5:25–6:20 PM — Coachella Stage

GIVEŌN — 7:00–7:50 PM — Coachella Stage

Taemin — 7:30–8:20 PM — Mojave

Labrinth — 8:30–9:25 PM — Outdoor Theatre

The Strokes — 9:00–10:10 PM — Coachella Stage

Interpol — 10:15–11:15 PM — Mojave

David Byrne — 10:25–11:25 PM — Outdoor Theatre

Justin Bieber

Sunday, April 19

Wet Leg — 4:45–5:30 PM — Coachella Stage

Major Lazer — 6:10–7:10 PM — Coachella Stage

Foster The People — 6:45–7:40 PM — Outdoor Theatre

Young Thug — 7:50–8:40 PM — Coachella Stage

Laufey — 8:45–9:45 PM — Outdoor Theatre

FKA twigs — 8:45–10:00 PM — Mojave

KAROL G — 10:10–11:55 PM — Coachella Stage

BIGBANG — 10:30–11:30 PM — Outdoor Theatre

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