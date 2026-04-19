Coachella 2026 Weekend 2 Schedule: Full Lineup, Set Times, Live Stream And Justin Bieber Performance Details

Coachella’s second weekend is back from April 17 to 19, bringing another packed lineup and one of the festival’s most talked-about performances. All eyes are on Justin Bieber, who is set to headline Saturday night, as fans eagerly look up set timings, livestream options, and the complete schedule.This weekend’s lineup features a mix of major names, including Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, Anyma, KATSEYE, along with a surprise weekend-two performance from Kacey Musgraves. With a packed Coachella Weekend 2 schedule, high-profile names, and Bieber closing out Saturday night, the second weekend promises another major festival moment.
Justin Bieber Coachella Weekend 2: Performance Time & Details
Justin Bieber will take the Coachella Stage on Saturday, April 18, with his set scheduled to begin at 11:25 p.m. PT. He follows performances by The Strokes and Addison Rae earlier in the evening.
Like most headlining acts at Coachella, his performance is expected to run past midnight. His first-weekend set lasted about 90 minutes, and even larger crowds are anticipated this time around. The show is especially significant as it marks Bieber’s Coachella headlining debut and a major return following a challenging period, including health issues that led to the cancellation of his 2022 tour.
Coachella Live Stream 2026: YouTube Schedule & Streaming Guide
Yes, the entire weekend will be livestreamed on YouTube, with Bieber’s set airing from 11:25 p.m. to 12:55 a.m. PT. The festival will stream across seven channels, each dedicated to a different stage, and viewers can use YouTube’s multiview feature to watch multiple performances simultaneously. Streams kick off at 4 p.m. PT on Friday and continue through Sunday night, with replays available after each day’s schedule wraps up.
Coachella 2026 Lineup Weekend 2: All Artists key Performing
Friday, April 17
Dabeull — 4:00–4:50 PM — Outdoor Theatre
BINI — 4:15–5:00 PM — Mojave
Teddy Swims — 5:20–6:10 PM — Coachella Stage
Central Cee — 5:30–6:15 PM — Mojave
Dijon — 6:40–7:30 PM — Outdoor Theatre
The xx — 7:00–7:55 PM — Coachella Stage
KATSEYE — 8:00–8:45 PM — Sahara
Sabrina Carpenter — 9:00–10:40 PM — Coachella Stage
Disclosure — 10:40–11:55 PM
Saturday, April 18
Kacey Musgraves — 4:00–4:50 PM — Mojave
Addison Rae — 5:25–6:20 PM — Coachella Stage
GIVEŌN — 7:00–7:50 PM — Coachella Stage
Taemin — 7:30–8:20 PM — Mojave
Labrinth — 8:30–9:25 PM — Outdoor Theatre
The Strokes — 9:00–10:10 PM — Coachella Stage
Interpol — 10:15–11:15 PM — Mojave
David Byrne — 10:25–11:25 PM — Outdoor Theatre
Justin Bieber
Sunday, April 19
Wet Leg — 4:45–5:30 PM — Coachella Stage
Major Lazer — 6:10–7:10 PM — Coachella Stage
Foster The People — 6:45–7:40 PM — Outdoor Theatre
Young Thug — 7:50–8:40 PM — Coachella Stage
Laufey — 8:45–9:45 PM — Outdoor Theatre
FKA twigs — 8:45–10:00 PM — Mojave
KAROL G — 10:10–11:55 PM — Coachella Stage
BIGBANG — 10:30–11:30 PM — Outdoor Theatre
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Olivia Sarkar is a Senior Content Producer on the Entertainment and Lifestyle desk with 6 years of experience. In 6 years, she worked with ANI, IANS, Zee News. Known for covering trends and engaging storytelling, she covers a wide spectrum of topics including entertainment news, fashion, fitness, health, food, travel, astrology. From major film announcements to industry controversies. Throughout her career, she has interviewed several notable personalities such as Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty, Miss World 2024 USA contestant Victoria DiSorbo, Miss France 2020 Clémence Botino.Her interview portfolio also includes celebrities like Milind Soman, Tiger Shroff, and Vikrant Massey, along with acclaimed singers Shubha Mudgal and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Jaspinder Narula. Beyond work, Olivia enjoys exploring new food joints, being wanderlust, and writing poetry. You can reach her out on X: @OliviaSarkar11