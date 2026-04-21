Pakistan’s Answer To Dhurandhar : Cringe Dialogues, Fake Accents Trigger Savage Memes, Actors Brutally Trolled Online

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake apple Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake apple Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake apple Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake apple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake apple Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake apple Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake apple Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake apple
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Pakistan’s Answer To Dhurandhar : Cringe Dialogues, Fake Accents Trigger Savage Memes, Actors Brutally Trolled Online

Pakistan’s Answer To Dhurandhar : Cringe Dialogues, Fake Accents Trigger Savage Memes, Actors Brutally Trolled Online

Pakistani drama Jahannum Ba’raasta Jannat faces heavy backlash after being dubbed a ‘Dhurandhar answer.' Viewers mock its cringe dialogues, fake accents, and factual errors, turning the spy series into viral memes instead of a serious thriller.

Jahannum Ba’raasta Jannat Faces Backlash as ‘Dhurandhar Answer’
Jahannum Ba’raasta Jannat Faces Backlash as ‘Dhurandhar Answer’

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 21, 2026 13:06:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan’s Answer To Dhurandhar : Cringe Dialogues, Fake Accents Trigger Savage Memes, Actors Brutally Trolled Online

The Pakistani television drama Jahannum Ba’raasta Jannat, which debuted on Green Entertainment on March 29 2026 has created a major social media controversy and public mockery storm. Some people have promoted the show as a Pakistani answer to the Indian spy series Dhurandhar, which became a huge success. The show has faced severe backlash because viewers have criticized its execution. The audience of the series has delivered an unforgiving evaluation, which shows how the show contains both cringe-inducing dialogue and fake-sounding accents and how it presents incorrect information that turned the show into internet memes instead of being a legitimate thriller.

Spy Drama with Javed Sheikh, Momina Iqbal and Cast Fails to Impress Due to Weak Execution and Storytelling

The story shows two countries fighting an intelligence battle through a famous cast that includes Javed Sheikh and Momina Iqbal and Umer Aalam and Bushra Ansari. The show attempted to deliver a high-stakes espionage drama but failed to connect with viewers because critics found its technical execution and story development unfit for today’s television standards.

Cinematic Narrative Missteps and Linguistic Incongruities

The show faces intense backlash because its authenticity and research quality fail to meet the production standards of its Indian counterpart. Critics have pointed to absurd creative choices, such as a scene depicting the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as the headquarters of an Indian intelligence agency in New Delhi, a geographical blunder that has drawn intense mockery.

You Might Be Interested In

Cringe Dialogue, Fake Urdu Accents and Poor Execution Highlight Research Flaws and Budget Constraints

Actors deliver their lines with excessive emotional expression while their speech contains artificial elements that make it impossible to understand their actual way of speaking. Viewers have become more distant because the character’s choice to speak highly formal or incorrect Urdu makes them seem unworthy of realistic film standards. The artistic vision of the project through its research execution has created a dangerous warning about research flaws and budgetary constraints.

Disparity in Performance Standards and Geopolitical Portrayal

The show suffered technical failures, but its Javed Sheikh performance drew intense scrutiny, which showed his intelligence official role proved to be both exaggerated and unconvincing to viewers. The audience members conducted their character analysis through their comparison of the villains who presented as basic characters from past eras instead of modern complex enemies. The show depends on its explosive elements, which include its regional hegemony discussions, to create a wider discussion about how filmmakers should handle sensitive international political situations.

From Success Hype to Online Mockery and Viewer Backlash

The production has lost its entire audience base because it chose to focus on sensationalistic elements instead of developing its story through detailed character development. The online trolling started after the project experienced quick changes from expected success to online mockery, which demonstrated that any project needs complete dedication to maintain its plot elements and character development because, otherwise, imaginative work will fail.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2′ Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Drops Big As Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Opens Strong

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dhurandhar answerJahannum Ba raasta JannatPakistani drama

RELATED News

Take Fitness Cues From Archana Puran Singh To Slay Even In Your 60s: ‘No Meetha, No Maida, No Fried, Dinner By 10 PM’

From Season 4 Episode 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Popular Sci-fi Series In India?

Jonas Brothers’ Joe Jonas Makes Relationship Instagram Official With Tatiana Gabriela 2 Years After Divorce With Sophie Turner

Who Is Faisal Malik? TV Actor Is Set To Transform Into Kumbhakarna In Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana, He Worked In THESE Popular Shows…

Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda Loses Grandfather, Pens Emotional Note For ‘Love Of Her Life’

LATEST NEWS

WATCH Viral Video: Activists Confront Staff At Lenskart Store Over Temple Placement Inside Lower Cupboard Amid Bindi-Hijab Row

Satna Shocking Crime: 11-Year-Old Boy Found Brutally Murdered, Body Stuffed In Blue Drum By Mother’s Ex-Lover

Nepal vs UAE 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch Match LIVE on TV And Online

Pakistan’s Answer To Dhurandhar : Cringe Dialogues, Fake Accents Trigger Savage Memes, Actors Brutally Trolled Online

Bombay High Court Clerk Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Schedule and Clerk, Peon Admit Card Download Link at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Samsung Galaxy A57 Review: Premium Mid-Range Experience, AI Features, And Long-Term Software Support, Check All Features Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law Among 3 Held For Attacking Man And His Family With A Baseball Bat And Bamboo Sticks After Car Splash Incident In Mumbai

Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Websites and How to Download Scorecard

UN Chief Race 2027: Who Will Replace Antonio Guterres? From Rafael Grossi To Michelle Bachelet, Big Names Battle For Top UN Post

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.nic.in: Steps to Check Scorecard and Download Marksheet Online

Pakistan’s Answer To Dhurandhar : Cringe Dialogues, Fake Accents Trigger Savage Memes, Actors Brutally Trolled Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan’s Answer To Dhurandhar : Cringe Dialogues, Fake Accents Trigger Savage Memes, Actors Brutally Trolled Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan’s Answer To Dhurandhar : Cringe Dialogues, Fake Accents Trigger Savage Memes, Actors Brutally Trolled Online
Pakistan’s Answer To Dhurandhar : Cringe Dialogues, Fake Accents Trigger Savage Memes, Actors Brutally Trolled Online
Pakistan’s Answer To Dhurandhar : Cringe Dialogues, Fake Accents Trigger Savage Memes, Actors Brutally Trolled Online
Pakistan’s Answer To Dhurandhar : Cringe Dialogues, Fake Accents Trigger Savage Memes, Actors Brutally Trolled Online

QUICK LINKS