Take Fitness Cues From Archana Puran Singh To Slay Even In Your 60s: ‘No Meetha, No Maida, No Fried, Dinner By 10 PM’

Archana Puran Singh has just returned from a 15-day Ayurvedic wellness retreat in Bengaluru, and it seems the experience has brought some big lifestyle changes with it. The 63-year-old actor shared that she’s now following a strict daily routine as part of her health plan.

Speaking on her elder son Aaryamann Sethi’s YouTube vlog, Archana opened up about the new discipline she’s been asked to adopt.

“Mera sab bandh hai (For me, everything is curbed). No meetha. No maida. No fried. Sleep at 10 pm to 11 pm. No enjoyment (laughs). I have to eat dinner at 7 pm. Live, laugh, eat because I can’t…” she said, giving a glimpse into her restricted routine with her signature humour.

A few days before that, Archana had shared snippets from her wellness journey on social media. In one Instagram Story, she posted a simple plate of rice-flour momos with soy filling, calling it her evening snack. In another, she showed the peaceful morning view from her room, reflecting the calm and simplicity of her retreat.

The actor also spoke candidly about how her long association with The Kapil Sharma Show impacted her film career. Over the years, her commitment to the show meant she had to turn down several opportunities, which eventually led to fewer offers coming her way.

Talking about this, Archana shared that her packed shooting schedule often clashed with film projects. She recalled one particular offer that required her to travel abroad. “I haven’t been able to work in films for all these years. This one time, I got a call. They required me to travel to Scotland for a shoot for 25 days,” she said.

“But it wasn’t possible for me to leave the shoot of Kapil’s show and film elsewhere. Earlier, when the show used to be aired on TV, we would film a hundred episodes a year. That’s the reason I didn’t have time to anything else. I ended up saying no to a lot of films. And since I’ve said no so many times, people stopped approaching me for acting assignments,” she added.

Now, however, things seem to be looking up for Archana. With The Great Indian Kapil Show streaming on Netflix, the format has shifted to seasonal shoots, giving her more breathing room to explore other projects. She expressed her relief and excitement about this change, saying, “Now we shoot for it on a season-to-season basis. As a result, I don’t have the commitment to be in India for the whole year. I can now travel and shoot for other projects. This is why I’m very happy that the show now runs on Netflix.”

Archana stepped into the show in February 2019, replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu, and has since become a regular and much-loved presence on the comedy platform. On the personal front, Archana has been married to actor Parmeet Sethi since 1992. The two were together for four years before tying the knot in a private ceremony. They are parents to two sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi, and often share glimpses of their family life through vlogs.

In a recent video, Archana also spoke about a deeply personal chapter from her past. She revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in the late 1990s, before the birth of her sons, and described it as a very difficult time in her life. “In the first four years of our marriage, I conceived but could not carry the pregnancy to term. I was shooting for the film Aisi Bhi Kya Jaldi Hai with Sachin Pilgaonkar when I had a miscarriage,” she said, adding that the loss came as a major shock because she strongly wanted children.

Parmeet, too, reflected on that period and how it affected him emotionally. “I saw the trauma that you went through. I did not want children at that point. I was happy with our life as it was,” he said. Archana also shared another emotional memory, recalling that she was pregnant when her father passed away. During that time of grief, she found herself craving aloo puri—something she said she struggled to make sense of back then.

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