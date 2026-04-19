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Home > India News > Weather Update Today (April 19, 2026): Rain And Temperature Forecast Across Delhi, UP, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, West Bengal And Mumbai | Check Latest Updates

Weather Update Today (April 19, 2026): Rain And Temperature Forecast Across Delhi, UP, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, West Bengal And Mumbai | Check Latest Updates

Weather Update Today: India is set to witness a mix of extreme weather conditions over the coming days, with intense heat continuing in several regions while others prepare for rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that temperatures in many parts of the country will remain above normal, even as scattered rain activity brings relief elsewhere.

Weather Update Today (April 19, 2026) (Photo Credits: ANI)
Weather Update Today (April 19, 2026) (Photo Credits: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: April 19, 2026 12:20:38 IST

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Weather Update Today (April 19, 2026): Rain And Temperature Forecast Across Delhi, UP, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, West Bengal And Mumbai | Check Latest Updates

Weather Update Today: India is set to witness a mix of extreme weather conditions over the coming days, with intense heat continuing in several regions while others prepare for rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that temperatures in many parts of the country will remain above normal, even as scattered rain activity brings relief elsewhere.

Weather Update Today: Heatwave And Hot Conditions In Key Regions

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh (eastern parts) from April 18 to 20, Rajasthan (eastern region from April 19 to 22 and western region on April 21 and 22), and Odisha from April 19 to 22.

Similar conditions are expected in Madhya Pradesh (eastern parts), Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha on April 18 and 19, while Jharkhand may face heatwave conditions on April 20 and 21.

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Hot and humid weather is also expected along the eastern coast, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during different periods between April 18 and 22. Warm night conditions are also likely in parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Weather Update Today: Rainfall And Thunderstorms In Northeast And Other Areas

On the other hand, several northeastern states are expected to receive rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 50 kmph.

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread light to moderate rain in Arunachal Pradesh from April 18 to 21, Assam and Meghalaya from April 18 to 22, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from April 18 to 20.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh between April 19 and 21, and over Assam and Meghalaya on multiple days during this period.

In northern regions, Jammu and Kashmir may see thunderstorms and lightning on April 18, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to witness similar weather on April 18 and 19.

Parts of central and western India, including Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Konkan along with Goa, may also experience light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds between April 18 and 22. Hailstorm activity is likely in isolated areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on April 18.

Weather Update Today: Delhi-NCR Weather Outlook

In Delhi-NCR, weather conditions are expected to remain mostly clear with occasional cloud cover. On April 20, skies are likely to stay clear in the morning before turning partly cloudy later in the day. Temperatures are expected to range between 38°C and 40°C during the day and 20°C to 22°C at night.

On April 21, clear skies are likely to dominate, with temperatures rising slightly between 39°C and 41°C, while minimum temperatures will remain around 20°C to 22°C. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay above normal.

Winds are likely to blow from the northwest, reaching speeds of around 10 to 15 kmph in the morning and increasing up to 15 to 20 kmph during the afternoon before easing again in the evening.

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Weather Update Today (April 19, 2026): Rain And Temperature Forecast Across Delhi, UP, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, West Bengal And Mumbai | Check Latest Updates

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Weather Update Today (April 19, 2026): Rain And Temperature Forecast Across Delhi, UP, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, West Bengal And Mumbai | Check Latest Updates
Weather Update Today (April 19, 2026): Rain And Temperature Forecast Across Delhi, UP, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, West Bengal And Mumbai | Check Latest Updates
Weather Update Today (April 19, 2026): Rain And Temperature Forecast Across Delhi, UP, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, West Bengal And Mumbai | Check Latest Updates
Weather Update Today (April 19, 2026): Rain And Temperature Forecast Across Delhi, UP, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, West Bengal And Mumbai | Check Latest Updates

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