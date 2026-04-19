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Home > Lifestyle News > Lyrids Meteor Shower 2026: What It Is, When It Peaks, And How To Watch – Complete Guide To Timing And Skywatching

Lyrids Meteor Shower 2026: What It Is, When It Peaks, And How To Watch – Complete Guide To Timing And Skywatching

Lyrids Meteor Shower: Lyrid meteor shower is set to offer a bright display of up to 15–20 meteors per hour under favourable, moonless skies after midnight.

Lyrids Meteor Shower (Image: WikiMedia Commons)
Lyrids Meteor Shower (Image: WikiMedia Commons)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 19, 2026 08:48:39 IST

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Lyrids Meteor Shower 2026: What It Is, When It Peaks, And How To Watch – Complete Guide To Timing And Skywatching

Lyrids Meteor Shower: Lyrid meteor shower has recurred in 2026 and it has provided the skywatchers with the opportunity to observe one of the most dependable yearly exhibitions of quick, brilliant meteors. Under perfect conditions, Lyrids have been known to produce about 15- 20 meteors per hour and streaks that are particularly bright in dark skies. The 2013 event is regarded as quite favourable due to the Moon setting at around the middle of the night, thus leaving the early morning mostly without interruption of the moonlight and providing the almost perfect viewing conditions of the meteor activity.

Lyrids Meteor Shower: What It Is, When It Peaks, And How To Watch

Lyrids Meteor Shower: To maximize their likelihood of seeing the Lyrids, the viewers will need to look towards the northeastern sky where the constellation Lyra can be found. Vega is the brightest star in this area and is a good guide, it is one of the simplest stars to spot soon after the sun sets on the horizon. Although Vega is useful in finding the overall radiant source of the shower, professionals suggest not to concentrate on it. Rather, a broader view of the sky around will in many cases show more fascinating meteor traces, since the streaks are more easily visible as longer and more spectacular when they are not in the glare.

Lyrids Meteor Shower: Complete Guide To Timing And Skywatching

Lyrids Meteor Shower: Planning is also important to maximize enjoyment. To lessen light pollution, astronomers recommend an open viewing place like a field, hills, beach or any other place that is not close to city lights. It is critical to give the eyes at least 20 to 30 minutes to properly adjust to the dark as even a short contact with the phone screens or strong lights can re-adjust night vision and decrease the visibility of dimmer meteors. The comfort is also an issue and the reclining chairs, blankets or mats are very useful to ensure that the observers remain calm throughout the lengthy viewing time. Patience and clear skies can provide the Lyrids with an enjoyable natural light display.

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Lyrids Meteor Shower 2026: What It Is, When It Peaks, And How To Watch – Complete Guide To Timing And Skywatching

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Lyrids Meteor Shower 2026: What It Is, When It Peaks, And How To Watch – Complete Guide To Timing And Skywatching
Lyrids Meteor Shower 2026: What It Is, When It Peaks, And How To Watch – Complete Guide To Timing And Skywatching
Lyrids Meteor Shower 2026: What It Is, When It Peaks, And How To Watch – Complete Guide To Timing And Skywatching
Lyrids Meteor Shower 2026: What It Is, When It Peaks, And How To Watch – Complete Guide To Timing And Skywatching

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