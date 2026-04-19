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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 19 After SRH Defeat CSK — RCB, MI, GT, KKR, RR, PBKS, DC, LSG

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 19 After SRH Defeat CSK — RCB, MI, GT, KKR, RR, PBKS, DC, LSG

IPL 2026 Points Table After SRH vs CSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad surged to fourth in the IPL 2026 points table after a clinical 10-run victory over Chennai Super Kings. Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen’s explosive half-centuries, followed by Eshan Malinga’s three-wicket haul, left CSK reeling at seventh place

Heinrich Klaasen climbed to the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard. Image Credit: ANI
Heinrich Klaasen climbed to the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 19, 2026 09:12:52 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 19 After SRH Defeat CSK — RCB, MI, GT, KKR, RR, PBKS, DC, LSG

IPL 2026 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad commanded their third win of the tournament on the back of star batters Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen playing impactful knocks for the side. The 2016 IPL champions set up a target of 195 in 20 overs as they reduced the Chennai Super Kings to 184, securing a 10-run victory. Currently, Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the fourth place in the IPL 2026 standings with six points following their victory over Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, remained seventh in the points standings, having experienced defeats in four out of their six matches so far.

In the afternoon game on Saturday, April 18, Delhi Capitals triumphed over the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With the victory, DC moved up to fifth place, while RCB held onto their second position due to a superior net run rate compared to the Rajasthan Royals.

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IPL Points Table after SRH vs CSK: 

POSITION

TEAM

MATCHES

WINS

LOSSES

NO RESULT

POINTS

NRR

1.

Punjab Kings

5

4

0

1

9

1

2.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

6

4

2

0

8

1.17

3.

Rajasthan Royals

5

4

1

0

8

0.889

4.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

6

3

3

0

6

0.56

5.

Delhi Capitals

5

3

2

0

6

0.31

6.

Gujarat Titans

5

3

2

0

6

0.01

7.

Chennai Super Kings

6

2

4

0

4

-0.78

8.

Lucknow Super Giants

5

2

3

0

4

-0.8

9.

Mumbai Indians

5

1

4

0

2

-1.076

10.

Kolkata Knight Riders

6

0

5

1

1

-1.14

SRH Skipper Heaps Praise On Bowlers:

Speaking during the post-match, Ishan said, “Lovely when you have a bunch of young bowlers coming up with their plans.
 
Looking at them [Praful, Sakib, Shivang], look at them getting better day by day at training, you have to trust them.”

“I felt we were 30-40 short, need to be a lot better in our shot selection. Not looking at the points table, need to keep our head down, we will take it one match at a time and see how it goes,” he added.

Player of the match Eshan, who took crucial wickets of CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matt Short and Sarfaraz Khan, also said during the post-match presentation, “Before the match we had a good plan, and we know the Hyderabad wicket, after 10 overs it reverses. Actually, Ishan was coming for me, he asking me – what kind of deliveries you are going to bowl. At the bowling crease, I decide what to bowl. The reverse is very important for me and the other bowlers. It’s a good wicket-taking delivery.”

(with agencies’ inputs)

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 19 After SRH Defeat CSK — RCB, MI, GT, KKR, RR, PBKS, DC, LSG

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 19 After SRH Defeat CSK — RCB, MI, GT, KKR, RR, PBKS, DC, LSG

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 19 After SRH Defeat CSK — RCB, MI, GT, KKR, RR, PBKS, DC, LSG
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 19 After SRH Defeat CSK — RCB, MI, GT, KKR, RR, PBKS, DC, LSG
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 19 After SRH Defeat CSK — RCB, MI, GT, KKR, RR, PBKS, DC, LSG
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 19 After SRH Defeat CSK — RCB, MI, GT, KKR, RR, PBKS, DC, LSG

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