Vaisakhi Celebration Turns Tragic As Two Indian Men Gunned Down Outside Gurdwara In Italy’s Covo, Suspect Flees After Midnight Attack

ITALY CRIME: On Sunday, two Indian men were shot dead in the Covo in the province of Bergamo in Italy, local media reported. It is said that the incident occurred on a Friday when the two, who were departing a warehouse, which was a Sikh place of worship, were at a gathering to celebrate the Vaisakhi festival. According to La Sicilia newspaper, the attack took place a few minutes before midnight in the industrial area of the town near the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji.

The men who lost their lives have been identified as 48-year-old Raginder Singh and 48-year-old Gurmit Singh. The attacker got away with his vehicle after shooting several times.

The newspaper report indicated that a sudden brawl that had spilt blood had been eliminated, in the first results. Officials are investigating the possibility that the twin killings were cold-blooded murders and about 10 shell casings were found at the crime scene.

According to an eyewitness, who spoke to reporters, the shooter was “an Indian” who also frequented the gurdwara. This witness added that the third person was also grazed by the bullets. Local institutions were to take part in an official celebration of Vaisakhi on Saturday nearby.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details awaited.)