Vaisakhi Celebration Turns Tragic As Two Indian Men Gunned Down Outside Gurdwara In Italy’s Covo, Suspect Flees After Midnight Attack

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Femina Miss India 2026 Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Femina Miss India 2026 Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Femina Miss India 2026 Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Femina Miss India 2026 Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Femina Miss India 2026 Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Femina Miss India 2026 Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Femina Miss India 2026 Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Femina Miss India 2026 Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Vaisakhi Celebration Turns Tragic As Two Indian Men Gunned Down Outside Gurdwara In Italy’s Covo, Suspect Flees After Midnight Attack

Vaisakhi Celebration Turns Tragic As Two Indian Men Gunned Down Outside Gurdwara In Italy’s Covo, Suspect Flees After Midnight Attack

Two Indian men were shot dead near a gurdwara in Italy’s Bergamo province during a Vaisakhi gathering. The gunman fled after multiple shots were fired.

Two Indian men were shot dead in Italy's Covo in Bergamo province
Two Indian men were shot dead in Italy's Covo in Bergamo province

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 19, 2026 12:53:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vaisakhi Celebration Turns Tragic As Two Indian Men Gunned Down Outside Gurdwara In Italy’s Covo, Suspect Flees After Midnight Attack

ITALY CRIME: On Sunday, two Indian men were shot dead in the Covo in the province of Bergamo in Italy, local media reported. It is said that the incident occurred on a Friday when the two, who were departing a warehouse, which was a Sikh place of worship, were at a gathering to celebrate the Vaisakhi festival. According to La Sicilia newspaper, the attack took place a few minutes before midnight in the industrial area of the town near the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji.

The men who lost their lives have been identified as 48-year-old Raginder Singh and 48-year-old Gurmit Singh. The attacker got away with his vehicle after shooting several times.

The newspaper report indicated that a sudden brawl that had spilt blood had been eliminated, in the first results. Officials are investigating the possibility that the twin killings were cold-blooded murders and about 10 shell casings were found at the crime scene.

You Might Be Interested In

According to an eyewitness, who spoke to reporters, the shooter was “an Indian” who also frequented the gurdwara. This witness added that the third person was also grazed by the bullets. Local institutions were to take part in an official celebration of Vaisakhi on Saturday nearby.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details awaited.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gurudwarahome-hero-pos-7Indian menlatest world newstrending news

RELATED News

Iran To Reopen Airspace In Phases: Inside The 4-Stage Plan After US-Israel War — But When Will Ticket Sales Resume?

Why Is There No Official Announcement On Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Burial Yet? Reports Claim Iran Says ‘Former Supreme Leader Will Be Buried In…’

What Is Israel’s ‘Yellow Line’? Gaza-Style Separation Line Set Up As Israel Carries Out Fresh Strikes In Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire

Why Is Trump-Asim Munir Equation Being Watched Closely? Friendship Under Scrutiny As US Intelligence Reports ‘Red Flag’ Diplomacy

US Fails In Regime Change In Iran: Iran’s Speaker Claims They Resisted Through Strategy And Agreed To A Ceasefire On Their Own Terms

LATEST NEWS

KKR vs RR IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Who Will Win At The Eden Gardens | IPL Today Match

Vaisakhi Celebration Turns Tragic As Two Indian Men Gunned Down Outside Gurdwara In Italy’s Covo, Suspect Flees After Midnight Attack

Skakti Mohan Reveals Her Discomfort On Scripted Kissing Sequel With Raghav Juyal On Dance Plus

CJI Justice Surya Kant: Tradition, Transformation Need Not Be Adversaries, That Heritage And Ambition Can Walk Together Without Diminishing Each Other

IPL 2026: Musheer Khan’s Hilarious Mimicry of Shreyas Iyer Leaves Fans in Splits | WATCH

Gold and Silver Rate Today (19th April 2026): Gold Prices Rise on Akshaya Tritiya 2026, 24K Hits Rs 15,578 Per Gram; Check 18K, 22K 1Gm, 1 Tola in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

Watch: Viral Video Of Amravati MMS Scandal Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer Defended By AIMIM Leader Imtiaz Jaleel, Who Filmed 350 Sex Videos

Weather Update Today (April 19, 2026): Rain And Temperature Forecast Across Delhi, UP, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, West Bengal And Mumbai | Check Latest Updates

WrestleMania 42, Cody Rhodes Injury News: WWE Champion Takes Significant Damage To Eye After Bloodied Contest With Randy Orton | Video

Will Shreyas Iyer Replace Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I Captain Amid Ongoing Form Concerns?

Vaisakhi Celebration Turns Tragic As Two Indian Men Gunned Down Outside Gurdwara In Italy’s Covo, Suspect Flees After Midnight Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vaisakhi Celebration Turns Tragic As Two Indian Men Gunned Down Outside Gurdwara In Italy’s Covo, Suspect Flees After Midnight Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vaisakhi Celebration Turns Tragic As Two Indian Men Gunned Down Outside Gurdwara In Italy’s Covo, Suspect Flees After Midnight Attack
Vaisakhi Celebration Turns Tragic As Two Indian Men Gunned Down Outside Gurdwara In Italy’s Covo, Suspect Flees After Midnight Attack
Vaisakhi Celebration Turns Tragic As Two Indian Men Gunned Down Outside Gurdwara In Italy’s Covo, Suspect Flees After Midnight Attack
Vaisakhi Celebration Turns Tragic As Two Indian Men Gunned Down Outside Gurdwara In Italy’s Covo, Suspect Flees After Midnight Attack

QUICK LINKS