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Home > Entertainment News > Why Is Crime 101 Trending Worldwide? Prime Video’s #1 Thriller Explained

Why Is Crime 101 Trending Worldwide? Prime Video’s #1 Thriller Explained

Crime 101: The film at the center of this turnaround is Crime 101, starring Chris Hemsworth as a master jewel thief plotting a high-stakes robbery while law enforcement inches closer to catching him. Since its release on April 1, the movie has surged to the top of Prime Video’s global charts.

Crime 101 (PHOTO: IMDB)
Crime 101 (PHOTO: IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 19, 2026 14:37:32 IST

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Why Is Crime 101 Trending Worldwide? Prime Video’s #1 Thriller Explained

There’s a new film on Prime Video that’s grabbing everyone’s attention—and it’s easy to see why. The platform already offers a wide range of movies for subscribers, and crime thrillers in particular tend to perform consistently well. Viewers can revisit titles like The Place Beyond the Pines starring Ryan Gosling or L.A. Confidential featuring Russell Crowe. More recently, Mercy, led by Chris Pratt, also gained traction after underperforming in theatres but finding its audience online.

A Box Office Miss Turns Into A Streaming Hit

While Amazon MGM Studios is currently enjoying the success of Project Hail Mary at the box office, another one of its releases is only now finding its footing. The studio launched a big-budget, star-driven crime thriller in mid-February, but it struggled commercially, earning around $72 million worldwide against a reported $90 million budget.

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That disappointing performance quickly led to the film being labeled a flop. However, the studio likely anticipated a second life for the movie once it hit streaming. With a wider global reach and easier access for viewers, the expectation was that it could still draw strong viewership numbers—and that’s exactly what has happened.

Crime 101 Takes Over Prime Video Charts

The film at the center of this turnaround is Crime 101, starring Chris Hemsworth as a master jewel thief plotting a high-stakes robbery while law enforcement inches closer to catching him. Since its release on April 1, the movie has surged to the top of Prime Video’s global charts.

Within days, it became the most-watched title in 51 countries. In the United States, it climbed to the number two spot overall, sitting just behind Invincible season 4. Its momentum hasn’t slowed either—interest continues to grow as more viewers discover it on the platform.

Prime Video has also played a key role in boosting its visibility. The film is prominently featured on the homepage, often being the first title users see. That kind of placement has clearly worked in its favor, drawing in audiences who may have skipped it during its theatrical run.

Why The Film Is Resonating With Audiences

One of the biggest strengths of Crime 101 is its ensemble cast. Alongside Hemsworth, the film features Mark Ruffalo, Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte. This mix of established and contemporary talent adds depth and appeal, attracting fans from across different genres and fanbases.

The genre itself also plays a major role. Crime thrillers built around a tense cat-and-mouse chase have always held strong appeal, and Crime 101 leans into that formula effectively. The dynamic between the thief and the investigators keeps the tension high throughout the film.

Comparisons To Classic Crime Thrillers

The film has drawn comparisons to iconic titles like Heat by Michael Mann. While the chemistry between Hemsworth and Ruffalo may not quite match the legendary pairing of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, it still delivers enough intrigue and suspense to satisfy fans of the genre.

For viewers who enjoy Michael Mann’s storytelling style, Crime 101 offers a familiar tone and structure. It also works as a solid pick for those waiting for the return of Task season 2, which also features Ruffalo.

A Strong Comeback Story

Critically, the film has been well received, holding an impressive 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Combined with its gripping storyline, strong performances, and polished production, it’s easy to see why audiences are now embracing it.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 19 minutes, Crime 101 is a substantial yet manageable watch—perfect for a single sitting. What initially looked like a theatrical misfire has now turned into a major streaming success, proving that sometimes a film just needs the right platform to truly connect with its audience.

ALSO READ:  Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Smart Financial Habits For Every Zodiac Sign To Follow For Lasting Wealth

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Why Is Crime 101 Trending Worldwide? Prime Video’s #1 Thriller Explained

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Why Is Crime 101 Trending Worldwide? Prime Video’s #1 Thriller Explained

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Why Is Crime 101 Trending Worldwide? Prime Video’s #1 Thriller Explained
Why Is Crime 101 Trending Worldwide? Prime Video’s #1 Thriller Explained
Why Is Crime 101 Trending Worldwide? Prime Video’s #1 Thriller Explained
Why Is Crime 101 Trending Worldwide? Prime Video’s #1 Thriller Explained

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