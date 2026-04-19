KKR vs RR, IPL 2026 Injury News: Matheesha Pathirana Set For KKR Debut? Cameron Green As Impact Player? Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Update

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026 Injury News: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will welcome Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 28th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, at Eden Gardens. The Kolkata Knight Riders have experienced a challenging beginning to their season, earning just one point from their initial six matches due to a rainout with the Punjab Kings.

The batting and bowling units have not been able to synchronise at any stage in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals have become one of the more stable teams this season. The Royals, led by Riyan Parag, have been calm and consistent, winning important games to stay firmly in the race for the top of the points table. The match will take place at Eden Gardens, a place known for high-scoring games before spinners start to play. The way the teams are put together and how they carry out their plans could be very important.

In 32 IPL meetings, KKR hold a slight edge with 16 wins, while RR have claimed 14 victories, with two matches ending without a result. As KKR look to spark a turnaround in front of their home crowd, RR will be keen to maintain their momentum and tighten their grip on a strong campaign.

Matheesha Pathirana To Boost KKR’s Bowling?

As per a social media post by KKR, Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana has arrived in India and linked up with the squad. It will be interesting to see if KKR ropes him in the match against RR as he could be a key player for them in the contest.

Cameron Green to play as an impact player?

Cameron Green did not bowl in KKR’s previous match against GT in Ahmedabad. Although captain Ajinkya Rahane promptly stated that Green didn’t bowl because of cramps, it is uncertain if he will be able to bowl. There is a good chance that Green might play purely as an impact player.

KKR vs RR Probable XI:

KKR Probable XI: Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora. Impact player: Cameron Green

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande. Impact player: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

(with agencies’ inputs)

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