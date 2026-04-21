What started as a UK government-backed campaign to fight online radicalisation has backfired spectacularly, becoming one of the internet’s biggest meme sagas of 2026.

The educational game Pathways introduced Amelia — a purple-haired, goth-styled character meant to represent the dangers of nationalist and “extremist” views. Instead of serving as a warning, X users embraced her. Her striking design, confident vibe, and rebellious energy quickly turned her into an unlikely icon of resistance against heavy-handed institutional messaging.

Memes, fan edits, and ironic praise flooded the platform, transforming the intended villain into a celebrated hero.

Enter Grok and ISDEIVSA ISIVIS

The trend exploded further when users started prompting Grok (xAI’s AI) to reimagine Amelia. One of the most popular fusions merged her look with the face of ISDEIVSA ISIVIS (the new stage name of Indian actress and entrepreneur Ishita Dev Gupta).

These AI-generated images — blending Amelia’s goth-patriotic aesthetic with ISDEIVSA’s features — went massively viral. Many called the result the “ultimate cute goth waifu,” pushing the meme into mainstream attention.

The Meme Expands: Now Even Aaliyah from Fortnite Joins In (UAE & Middle East Edition)

The viral wave continues to grow. X users are now mashing up Amelia and ISDEIVSA ISIVIS with Aaliyah, the new Epic Fortnite skin released in March 2026 as part of the Lantern Fest 2026 (Ramadan celebration).

Aaliyah is a stunning, Middle Eastern-inspired warrior princess outfit from Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 (Nights of Magic Set). She features elegant green-and-gold armor, flowing cape back bling, and a selectable hijab edit style (on/off). She was released in the Item Shop around March 8 for 1,200 V-Bucks (or as part of a 1,400 V-Bucks bundle) and could be earned for free by placing high in the Reload Lantern Fest Cup on March 3.

Popular across the UAE and broader Middle East, Aaliyah has become a symbol of cultural representation during Ramadan. Grok-powered AI crossovers now blend her regal, lantern-festival vibes with Amelia’s goth rebellion and ISDEIVSA’s pearl-glam look, creating beautiful multicultural meme fusions.

The AI Likeness Debate

As the images spread, questions arose about how Grok recreated ISDEIVSA ISIVIS’s likeness so accurately.

The Bigger Picture

The entire episode is a textbook example of narrative collapse in the age of social media and AI. A government campaign tried to push a message — the internet flipped it, AI supercharged it, and now even Fortnite’s Ramadan skin is part of the party.

Amelia and Aaliyah now fully belong to meme culture. The symbol people actually want to rally behind keeps evolving.