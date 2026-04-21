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Home > Sports News > SRH vs DC Toss And Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match — Sunrisers Hyderabad or Delhi Capitals?

SRH vs DC Toss And Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match — Sunrisers Hyderabad or Delhi Capitals?

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Delhi Capitals in a crucial Match 31 of IPL 2026. Both teams sit on 6 points and aim to climb into the top three. With Heinrich Klaasen and KL Rahul in prime form and Axar Patel’s fitness in question, get the full pitch report, head-to-head stats, and predicted XI for tonight’s clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Tristian Stubbs (Image Credits:X)
Tristian Stubbs (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 21, 2026 15:28:24 IST

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SRH vs DC Toss And Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match — Sunrisers Hyderabad or Delhi Capitals?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will battle it out against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. SRH is currently in fourth place on the points table with six points. They started their campaign with a defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru but recovered against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Nonetheless, inconsistent outcomes ensued, including a close loss to Lucknow Super Giants and another defeat to Punjab Kings.

Lately, they have gained momentum with consecutive victories against the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings, and they will be looking to achieve their fourth win of the season.

In the meantime, DC began powerfully with two straight wins but faltered with consecutive losses. They rebounded remarkably in their most recent match against RCB, with David Miller clinching an exciting last-over victory. Building on that momentum, DC aim to propel their comeback in this matchup.

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SRH vs DC Toss Prediction

The match is set to take place on pitch number five of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which has dished out low-scoring encounters so far in the ongoing edition. However, watering, heat, and rolling of the surface are bound to change the nature of the pitch later on. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first and restrict them to a low score. 

SRH vs DC Head To Head Records

SRH: 13

DC: 12

SRH vs DC Prediction:

On a low-scoring track, DC have experienced batters who can keep the scoreboard moving while weathering the conditions as well. On a track, the Axar Patel-led team has an upper hand against their opponents as they will be favourites to win the match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora(w), Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Liam Livingstone, Smaran Ravichandran, Harsh Dubey, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari

Also Read: SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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SRH vs DC Toss And Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match — Sunrisers Hyderabad or Delhi Capitals?

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SRH vs DC Toss And Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match — Sunrisers Hyderabad or Delhi Capitals?
SRH vs DC Toss And Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match — Sunrisers Hyderabad or Delhi Capitals?
SRH vs DC Toss And Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match — Sunrisers Hyderabad or Delhi Capitals?
SRH vs DC Toss And Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match — Sunrisers Hyderabad or Delhi Capitals?

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