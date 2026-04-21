SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 31: Ishan Kishan has effectively captained Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during Pat Cummins’ absence. SRH have secured victories in three matches and currently sit in the fourth spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 standings. They will be up against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at their home in their next match.

The contest will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday at 7:30 PM IST. SRH have defeated RR and CSK in back-to-back matches after batting first in both games. The revamped bowling lineup is currently delivering strong performances. On the other hand, Axar Patel-led DC achieved a narrow victory against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Toss: The match toss between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs DC Dream11, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Abhishek Sharma (vc), Travis Head, Pathum Nissanka, Tristan Stubbs (c)

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Nitish Reddy

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Eshan Malinga

Where To Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Match LIVE? (Live Streaming Details)

The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.

SRH vs DC, Hyderabad Pitch Report: The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is even, as it will help bowlers with pace and bounce. It is a venue for six-hitting, where more than 30 sixes have been struck in the previous two matches. The limits are small, and the outfield is extremely fast. In recent IPL matches, dew has been present in the second innings, making it somewhat difficult to maintain a good grip on the ball.

SRH vs DC Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga.

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

SRH vs DC Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora(w), Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Liam Livingstone, Smaran Ravichandran, Harsh Dubey, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari

🟠 SRH – Last 10 Matches Report

No. Opponent Result Margin Highlights 1 Chennai Super Kings ✅ Won 10 runs Defended 190+ total, strong death bowling 2 Rajasthan Royals ✅ Won 57 runs Dominant batting, 200+ total 3 Punjab Kings ❌ Lost 6 wickets 200+ total chased down 4 Lucknow Super Giants ❌ Lost 5 wickets Low score couldn’t be defended 5 Kolkata Knight Riders ✅ Won 65 runs Big win with 220+ total 6 Royal Challengers Bengaluru ❌ Lost 6 wickets Opening match defeat 7 Lucknow Super Giants ✅ Won 42 runs Strong bowling finish 8 Royal Challengers Bengaluru ✅ Won 42 runs Balanced all-round performance 9 Kolkata Knight Riders ✅ Won 110 runs Massive win, batting dominance 10 Mumbai Indians ❌ Lost Close match Narrow defeat while chasing

🔵 DC – Last 10 Matches

No. Opponent Result Margin Highlights 1 Mumbai Indians ❌ Lost 29 runs Failed chase after good start 2 Chennai Super Kings ❌ Lost 6 wickets Batting collapse in middle overs 3 Rajasthan Royals ✅ Won 20 runs Defended 180+ total 4 Kolkata Knight Riders ❌ Lost 7 wickets Struggled with both bat & ball 5 Punjab Kings ✅ Won 4 wickets Successful chase in tight game 6 Royal Challengers Bengaluru ❌ Lost 47 runs Couldn’t chase big total 7 Lucknow Super Giants ❌ Lost 8 wickets One-sided defeat 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad ❌ Lost 15 runs Fell short in high-scoring match 9 Gujarat Titans ❌ Lost 6 wickets Couldn’t defend total 10 Mumbai Indians ✅ Won 12 runs Strong bowling finish

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