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Home > India News > Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Vows To End ‘Syndicate Raj’ in Bengal | Lists BJP Poll Promises on Jobs, Cash Support, UCC

Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Vows To End ‘Syndicate Raj’ in Bengal | Lists BJP Poll Promises on Jobs, Cash Support, UCC

Amit Shah targets Mamata Banerjee in Bengal rally, vows to end ‘syndicate raj’, remove infiltrators, and promises UCC, jobs, and cash benefits ahead of 2026 elections.

Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Vows To End ‘Syndicate Raj’ in Bengal | Lists BJP Poll Promises on Jobs, Cash Support, UCC

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 21, 2026 15:41:43 IST

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Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Vows To End ‘Syndicate Raj’ in Bengal | Lists BJP Poll Promises on Jobs, Cash Support, UCC

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said he would dismantle West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s alleged “syndicate” network, accusing it of troubling people through corruption.

Speaking at a rally in Kulti, Shah stated that if the BJP comes to power in the state, it will eliminate the syndicate system.

“Across Bengal, people are suffering because of the syndicate. Whether it is cement, bricks, or sand, payments have to be made to them. A BJP government will ensure this system is completely removed,” he said.

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Amit Shah Accuses Mamata Banerjee of ‘Protecting Infiltrators’

Lashing out at the West Bengal Chief Minister, Amit Shah accused her of “protecting” the infiltrators, promising that the BJP “will handpick and remove” illegal immigrants from the state.

“These elections are not about making someone a legislator or a BJP worker the Chief Minister, but rather, these elections are about freeing the whole of Bengal from infiltrators. Mamata Didi wants to protect the infiltrators. But, I am telling you this as I go–that on the 23rd, press the lotus button; on May 5th, form a BJP government. In Bengal, the BJP will handpick and remove every single infiltrator,” he said.

BJP’s Poll Promises: DA, Cash Support, Jobs

Reiterating BJP’s poll promises, Shah said, “The BJP government will ensure the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission and DA for all government employees. From the month of June, ₹3,000 will be credited to sisters’ bank accounts on every first date. All unemployed youth of Bengal will receive ₹3,000 in their accounts on every first date. We will provide ₹21,000 to every pregnant mother for the care of her child. And the BJP government will implement 33% reservation in government jobs, and from June 1, all sisters will get the facility of free bus travel.”

Shah also promised that the BJP will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal once it comes to power.

“Form the BJP government here. We will bring UCC here. After that, no one in Bengal will be able to have 4 marriages. You know who is having these 4 marriages! The BJP will impose a ban on having 4 marriages,” he said. 

Polling Schedule for West Bengal Elections 2026

Polling for the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes on May 4.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Sharad Pawar Hospitalised: NCP-SP Chief Admitted To Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital – Here’s What We Know

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Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Vows To End ‘Syndicate Raj’ in Bengal | Lists BJP Poll Promises on Jobs, Cash Support, UCC

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Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Vows To End ‘Syndicate Raj’ in Bengal | Lists BJP Poll Promises on Jobs, Cash Support, UCC

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Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Vows To End ‘Syndicate Raj’ in Bengal | Lists BJP Poll Promises on Jobs, Cash Support, UCC
Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Vows To End ‘Syndicate Raj’ in Bengal | Lists BJP Poll Promises on Jobs, Cash Support, UCC
Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Vows To End ‘Syndicate Raj’ in Bengal | Lists BJP Poll Promises on Jobs, Cash Support, UCC
Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Vows To End ‘Syndicate Raj’ in Bengal | Lists BJP Poll Promises on Jobs, Cash Support, UCC

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