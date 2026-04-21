Dhanashree Verma Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex Snapping Fingers At Elderly Driver, Furious Fans Say, ‘Real Personality Exposed’

A video showing Dhanashree Verma, the ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has elicited an intense response on social media. In the video, she seems to be snapping her fingers as she tells an older driver, a behaviour that has been taken by many viewers to mean dismissive or even disrespectful. Users of social media are torn between them; some think a moment out of context, others condemn what they consider to be an act of entitlement.

Dhanashree Verma gets mocked for snapping fingers at elder driver

It has also become a discussion on larger topics of class relations and respect of employees and assumptions based on wealth or alimony. However, one should note that one should be wary of making definite conclusions based on a brief video because the context can potentially cause a considerable change in the interpretation of such interactions. Celebrities are usually under heavy scrutiny, and there are cases when viral moments do not reveal the whole picture of a situation.’

How did the Internet react?

Reacting to the viral video, one user stated, “Finger snapping: the official language of people who confuse alimony with an achievement award.” Another shared, “All that alimony money helping out hire drivers. Varna khud to driving bhi aati nai hogi. Auto walo ko snap kr rhi hoti

An individual added, “Life of rich in Mumbai in a nutshell. Rehna gutter mein hi hai,” And, one stated, “Her real personality was exposed in the show, Rise & Fall.” And, one concluded, “Poor people stay poor no matter how much money they have.”

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