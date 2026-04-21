Dhanashree Verma Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex Snapping Fingers At Elderly Driver, Furious Fans Say, ‘Real Personality Exposed’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Dhanashree Verma Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex Snapping Fingers At Elderly Driver, Furious Fans Say, ‘Real Personality Exposed’

Dhanashree Verma Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex Snapping Fingers At Elderly Driver, Furious Fans Say, ‘Real Personality Exposed’

A viral video of Dhanashree Verma, ex-wife of Yuzvendra Chahal, allegedly snapping fingers at an elderly driver has sparked debate online.

Dhanashree Verma (IMAGE: X)
Dhanashree Verma (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 21, 2026 15:20:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhanashree Verma Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex Snapping Fingers At Elderly Driver, Furious Fans Say, ‘Real Personality Exposed’

A video showing Dhanashree Verma, the ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has elicited an intense response on social media. In the video, she seems to be snapping her fingers as she tells an older driver, a behaviour that has been taken by many viewers to mean dismissive or even disrespectful. Users of social media are torn between them; some think a moment out of context, others condemn what they consider to be an act of entitlement.

Dhanashree Verma gets mocked for snapping fingers at elder driver

It has also become a discussion on larger topics of class relations and respect of employees and assumptions based on wealth or alimony. However, one should note that one should be wary of making definite conclusions based on a brief video because the context can potentially cause a considerable change in the interpretation of such interactions. Celebrities are usually under heavy scrutiny, and there are cases when viral moments do not reveal the whole picture of a situation.’

How did the Internet react?

Reacting to the viral video, one user stated, “Finger snapping: the official language of people who confuse alimony with an achievement award.” Another shared, “All that alimony money helping out hire drivers. Varna khud to driving bhi aati nai hogi. Auto walo ko snap kr rhi hoti

An individual added, “Life of rich in Mumbai in a nutshell. Rehna gutter mein hi hai,” And, one stated, “Her real personality was exposed in the show, Rise & Fall.” And, one concluded, “Poor people stay poor no matter how much money they have.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Faisal Malik? Rising Star Set To Transform Into Kumbhakarna In Ramayana, Leaving Fans Curious And Excited

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dhanashreelatest viral videotrending newsyuzvendra chahal

RELATED News

New Mom Patralekhaa Opens Up About Baby Doubts: ‘I Was Always Contemplating But…’

Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: Riteish Deshmukh Unveils Teaser In Mumbai, Genelia Gets Emotional— Watch Video

Pakistan’s Answer To Dhurandhar : Cringe Dialogues, Fake Accents Trigger Savage Memes, Actors Brutally Trolled Online

Akshay Kumar On Ranveer Singh’s ‘Unstoppable’ Dhurandhar: ‘Kabhi Mauka Milega Aisi Cinema Mein Kaam Karne Ka’

Take Fitness Cues From Archana Puran Singh To Slay Even In Your 60s: ‘No Meetha, No Maida, No Fried, Dinner By 10 PM’

LATEST NEWS

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds Bengal Roadshow, Claims Mamata Didi Is Gone; Says TMC Exit Is Certain Amid Political Storm

Is LinkedIn Overrated? Apple CEO John Ternus’ Social Media Presence Breaks The Internet

CSK Injury News: Chennai Super Kings’ Top-Scorer Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Hamstring Tear

‘Feeling Uncomfortable Coming To Bengal’: Maithili Thakur Raises Law and Order Concerns, Triggers Political Reactions

‘I Want a Guy Like Virat Kohli’: Sports Anchor Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal

‘90% Women Enter Politics Through Netas’ Rooms’: Pappu Yadav’s Sexist, Derogatory Shocker Sparks Huge Row Days After Porn Remark

Why Is HYBE Founder Bang Si-Hyuk Facing Arrest As Police Seek Warrant? Jail Threat Looms Over BTS Agency Chief

Cricket Fixing: ICC Probes Canada Captain Dilpreet Bajwa’s Suspicious Over vs New Zealand as Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Shocks The Cricketing World

Bengaluru Techie Booked For Misusing Office Credit Card To Spend Rs 27 Lakh, Sends Obscene Images And Suicide Threats To Boss After Failing To Repay

Redmi Introduces A7 Lineup: TUV Rheinland Certification, AI-Powered Tools, And Reverse Charging Support—Check Features And Price

Dhanashree Verma Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex Snapping Fingers At Elderly Driver, Furious Fans Say, ‘Real Personality Exposed’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhanashree Verma Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex Snapping Fingers At Elderly Driver, Furious Fans Say, ‘Real Personality Exposed’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhanashree Verma Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex Snapping Fingers At Elderly Driver, Furious Fans Say, ‘Real Personality Exposed’
Dhanashree Verma Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex Snapping Fingers At Elderly Driver, Furious Fans Say, ‘Real Personality Exposed’
Dhanashree Verma Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex Snapping Fingers At Elderly Driver, Furious Fans Say, ‘Real Personality Exposed’
Dhanashree Verma Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex Snapping Fingers At Elderly Driver, Furious Fans Say, ‘Real Personality Exposed’

QUICK LINKS