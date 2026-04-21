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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Ashwini Paul? 34-Year-Old Ex-Bar Dancer Turned Kingpin Held With 5,030 MDMA And Ecstasy Tablets; Mumbai Police Expose ₹6 Crore Drug Network With Suspected Links

Who Is Ashwini Paul? 34-Year-Old Ex-Bar Dancer Turned Kingpin Held With 5,030 MDMA And Ecstasy Tablets; Mumbai Police Expose ₹6 Crore Drug Network With Suspected Links

A police operation in Mumbai has uncovered a large drug racket after officers recovered ecstasy pills worth around ₹6 crore from a house in a posh housing society in Kalyan. The raid, which took place in Titwala, led to the arrest of a woman identified as A. Paul, who is believed to be a key figure in the network.

Who Is Ashwini Paul? 34-Year-Old Ex-Bar Dancer Turned Kingpin Held With 5,030 MDMA And Ecstasy Tablets; Mumbai Police Expose ₹6 Crore Drug Network With Suspected Links (Via X)
Who Is Ashwini Paul? 34-Year-Old Ex-Bar Dancer Turned Kingpin Held With 5,030 MDMA And Ecstasy Tablets; Mumbai Police Expose ₹6 Crore Drug Network With Suspected Links (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 21, 2026 15:39:42 IST

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Who Is Ashwini Paul? 34-Year-Old Ex-Bar Dancer Turned Kingpin Held With 5,030 MDMA And Ecstasy Tablets; Mumbai Police Expose ₹6 Crore Drug Network With Suspected Links

A police operation in Mumbai has uncovered a large drug racket after officers recovered ecstasy pills worth around ₹6 crore from a house in a posh housing society in Kalyan. The raid, which took place in Titwala, led to the arrest of a woman identified as A. Paul, who is believed to be a key figure in the network.

The action came as part of an intensified anti-narcotics drive launched after the recent Nesco drug party case, where two MBA students died due to an alleged overdose.

From Small Lead To Big Network

The investigation began with a separate raid in Sakinaka, where police arrested Irfan Ansari with 200 ecstasy pills. During questioning, he revealed the name of another suspect, Sufiyan, who helped officers trace the supply chain further.

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Following this lead, police spent days gathering technical evidence, tracking locations, and conducting surveillance. This eventually led them to the Titwala residence, where they carried out a late-night raid and seized around 5,000 ecstasy tablets.

The pills reportedly had markings such as the Mercedes logo and dollar symbols. Similar markings were seen in the earlier Nesco case, raising suspicion of a larger, possibly international supply chain.

Digital Clues And Expanding Probe

During the search, police also recovered multiple mobile phones and several SIM cards. Officials believe these were used to run the drug network while avoiding detection.

Data from these devices is now being analysed, and investigators expect it to reveal more links, including suppliers and other members involved in the operation. Police say this bust has exposed a wider network active not just in Mumbai but also in nearby areas.

From Dance Bar To Drug Trade

Initial findings suggest that A. Paul previously worked in a dance bar before entering the drug trade. Over time, she is believed to have risen to a key position in the network.

Moreover, the police are also looking into her personal connections, including her past marriages, as part of efforts to map the full extent of the operation.

Officials from the Anti-Narcotics Cell say further arrests are likely as the investigation continues, with a focus on uncovering any international links tied to the seized drugs.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Weather This Week: Check Full Forecast As Temperatures Stay Above 38°C, IMD Issues Heat Alert – All You Need To Know

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Who Is Ashwini Paul? 34-Year-Old Ex-Bar Dancer Turned Kingpin Held With 5,030 MDMA And Ecstasy Tablets; Mumbai Police Expose ₹6 Crore Drug Network With Suspected Links

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Who Is Ashwini Paul? 34-Year-Old Ex-Bar Dancer Turned Kingpin Held With 5,030 MDMA And Ecstasy Tablets; Mumbai Police Expose ₹6 Crore Drug Network With Suspected Links

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Who Is Ashwini Paul? 34-Year-Old Ex-Bar Dancer Turned Kingpin Held With 5,030 MDMA And Ecstasy Tablets; Mumbai Police Expose ₹6 Crore Drug Network With Suspected Links
Who Is Ashwini Paul? 34-Year-Old Ex-Bar Dancer Turned Kingpin Held With 5,030 MDMA And Ecstasy Tablets; Mumbai Police Expose ₹6 Crore Drug Network With Suspected Links
Who Is Ashwini Paul? 34-Year-Old Ex-Bar Dancer Turned Kingpin Held With 5,030 MDMA And Ecstasy Tablets; Mumbai Police Expose ₹6 Crore Drug Network With Suspected Links
Who Is Ashwini Paul? 34-Year-Old Ex-Bar Dancer Turned Kingpin Held With 5,030 MDMA And Ecstasy Tablets; Mumbai Police Expose ₹6 Crore Drug Network With Suspected Links

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