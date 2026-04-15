Watch: Omar Abdullah Declines To Cut Tricolour Ribbon At Srinagar Event, Folds It To Honor Flag Code, Internet Says, ‘He Is Intelligent Enough’

“Not possible for us to cut this,” said Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, while turning down the idea of cutting an inaugural ribbon that featured colors of the national flag. Omar Abdullah, who is 56 years old, was inaugurating ‘Know Your Artisans’ at the Kashmir Haat in Srinagar. In the photo, one can see the Chief Minister approaching towards the ribbon which is put up in front of him. However, he stops himself when he spots the colors of the national flag on the ribbon and a video follows suit.

Omar Abdullah Folds Tricolour Ribbon to Honour Flag Code

“The ribbon should be opened from there, both sides,” the Chief Minister told the officials when he arrived at the spot and pointed towards the ribbon that features saffron, white and green stripes.

Alongside the Chief Minister was Surinder Choudhary, who is the Deputy Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani and others. And then the Chief Minister proceeded with the rest of the ceremony at the Kashmir Haat after dealing with the ribbon issue.

How did the Internet react?

One user stated, “From defending Article 370, which allowed J&K to have its own separate flag, to respecting the Indian Tricolour and refusing to cut a ribbon made of it, Omar Abdullah has come a long way.”

Another stated, “Omar Abdullah carefully skirted a trap. Had he cut that tricolour ribbon, he would have been in tons of trouble. The organisers tried to pull a fast one on him.” An individual stated, “Whosoever did this mischief with the intent of gaining publicity failed! Appreciate the timely action of Omar Abdullah.”

The next one added, “Great presence of mind to avoid this trap otherwise he would be National Headline today.” One shared, “Appreciate the gesture and how foolish the organizers can be?,” and one concluded, “He is intelligent enough not to welcome a controversy at such big occasion.”

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