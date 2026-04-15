Deadly Explosion In Andhra Pradesh Village Leaves Four Dead and 18 Injured, Destroys Two Houses As Horrific Images Surface

Andhra Pradesh Blast: A huge explosion in the village of Kammaravaripalli in Sri Sathyasai district, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday has left four dead and 18 others wounded, according to an officer of the police. The explosion destroyed two homes in the area. Earlier, the Sri Sathyasai district superintendent of police S Satish Balijepalli told the press that the accident occurred at about 12.30 pm.

Andhra Pradesh Blast Kills Four

“The deaths have taken place till now of four persons, and another 18 were injured, including one critically,” news agency PTI quoted the official.

He added that the workers who hail from Telangana have been staying in the affected house.

However, considering the extent of the destruction caused by the blast, the authorities’ claim that the accident was because of an exploding gas cylinder cannot be accepted as such, the official further told PTI.

Sri Sathya Sai District, Andhra Pradesh: Visuals from the fire accident that occurred in Kummaravandlapalli village of Kadiri mandal. (Source: FIRE DG RAMANA) https://t.co/ezycCLqcKv pic.twitter.com/S6aQlRTJMB — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2026

Sri Sathya Sai District Explosion Leaves Trail of Destruction

The tragedy of Andhra Pradesh has occurred barely one day after a similar accident in which a power plant of Vedanta was destroyed in the Sakti district of Chhattisgarh, claiming more than ten lives.

The death toll from the Vedanta plant explosion has risen to 14, police said on Wednesday, after another worker died from his injuries.

The blast happened Tuesday afternoon. A steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine burst at Vedanta Ltd’s power plant in Singhitarai village. Many workers suffered terrible burns. Four died right there at the plant. Police said ten others didn’t make it later, and another worker died overnight, which brought the total to 14.

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