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Home > India News > Delhi Airport Scare: SpiceJet Aircraft Hits Parked Akasa Air Plane At IGI, Airport Safety Comes Under Scrutiny, Watch

Delhi Airport Scare: SpiceJet Aircraft Hits Parked Akasa Air Plane At IGI, Airport Safety Comes Under Scrutiny, Watch

A SpiceJet aircraft collided with a parked Akasa Air plane at Delhi’s IGI Airport on April 16, 2026, damaging both wings.

SpiceJet aircraft hits parked Akasa Air flight (IMAGE: X)
SpiceJet aircraft hits parked Akasa Air flight (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: April 16, 2026 17:07:48 IST

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Delhi Airport Scare: SpiceJet Aircraft Hits Parked Akasa Air Plane At IGI, Airport Safety Comes Under Scrutiny, Watch

DELHI AIRPORT SCARE: A SpiceJet plane hit the wing of a parked Akasa Air aircraft while taxiing at Delhi’s IGI Airport today i.e. April 16. The incident damaged both planes’ wings, but everyone on board was safe and moved to another flight. Now, people are raising concerns about how ground safety is being handled at the airport.

As per ANI, Akasa Air’s flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad had to head back to the bay on April 16, 2026. Early reports show the Akasa plane was parked when another airline’s aircraft bumped into it. Everyone on board got off safely, and our ground teams are already working to get passengers on their way to Hyderabad as soon as possible, according to an Akasa Air spokesperson. 

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Tags: Akasa Air FlightDelhi Airporthome-hero-pos-1SpiceJet aircraft

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Delhi Airport Scare: SpiceJet Aircraft Hits Parked Akasa Air Plane At IGI, Airport Safety Comes Under Scrutiny, Watch

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Delhi Airport Scare: SpiceJet Aircraft Hits Parked Akasa Air Plane At IGI, Airport Safety Comes Under Scrutiny, Watch

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Delhi Airport Scare: SpiceJet Aircraft Hits Parked Akasa Air Plane At IGI, Airport Safety Comes Under Scrutiny, Watch
Delhi Airport Scare: SpiceJet Aircraft Hits Parked Akasa Air Plane At IGI, Airport Safety Comes Under Scrutiny, Watch
Delhi Airport Scare: SpiceJet Aircraft Hits Parked Akasa Air Plane At IGI, Airport Safety Comes Under Scrutiny, Watch
Delhi Airport Scare: SpiceJet Aircraft Hits Parked Akasa Air Plane At IGI, Airport Safety Comes Under Scrutiny, Watch

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