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Home > India News > ‘Samrat Choudhary My Elder Brother, Hope He Continues To Develop Bihar’: Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs His Leadership

‘Samrat Choudhary My Elder Brother, Hope He Continues To Develop Bihar’: Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs His Leadership

Nishant Kumar son of Nitish Kumar praises Samrat Choudhary says 'he is my elder brother, hope he continues to develop Bihar'.

Nishant Kumar son of Nitish Kumar praises Samrat Choudhary says 'he is my elder brother, hope he continues to develop Bihar'. Photo: ANI
Nishant Kumar son of Nitish Kumar praises Samrat Choudhary says 'he is my elder brother, hope he continues to develop Bihar'. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 16, 2026 18:57:54 IST

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‘Samrat Choudhary My Elder Brother, Hope He Continues To Develop Bihar’: Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs His Leadership

On Thursday, JDU leader Nishant Kumar son of Ex-Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar, called Bihar’s new CM Samrat Choudhary his “elder brother” and said he will continue his father vision.

He further said that CM Samrat Choudhary will work on the development of Bihar under the “guidance” of Nitish Kumar.

“He is my elder brother, and I congratulate him. I also congratulate Vijay Kumar Chaudhary for becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. I hope Samrat will pave a new way of development for Bihar. We will work under his guidance in the NDA. My father Nitish Kumar will continue to guide him, I will strengthen the party and work on the vision of my father,” he told reporters here.

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Marking a historic shift in the state’s political landscape, Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the first-ever Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday.

In a sweeping consolidation of power, the 57-year-old leader has retained the critical Home Department and assumed control over 29 departments, signalling an era of centralised leadership as he succeeds Nitish Kumar’s 21-year tenure.

By retaining the Home Department, Choudhary keeps a firm grip on law and order, police administration, and state security.

His portfolio includes Agriculture, Health, Tourism, Art and Culture and Sports, among others.
To balance the coalition, JD(U) veterans Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Born in 1968, Samrat Choudhary comes from a family deeply rooted in politics. His father, Shakuni Choudhary, was a six-time MLA from the Tarapur constituency. His mother, Parvati Devi, won the same seat in 1998 for the now-defunct Samta Party.

Samrat Choudhary was appointed as the BJP’s state president in 2023 and later became the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar in 2024. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Centre vs Opposition Clash In Parliament: ‘Delay Is Deliberate,’ Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP Dodging Caste Census Using Delimitation Push

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Tags: Bihar CMbjpJDUNishant KumarSamrat Choudhary

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‘Samrat Choudhary My Elder Brother, Hope He Continues To Develop Bihar’: Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs His Leadership

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‘Samrat Choudhary My Elder Brother, Hope He Continues To Develop Bihar’: Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs His Leadership

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‘Samrat Choudhary My Elder Brother, Hope He Continues To Develop Bihar’: Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs His Leadership
‘Samrat Choudhary My Elder Brother, Hope He Continues To Develop Bihar’: Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs His Leadership
‘Samrat Choudhary My Elder Brother, Hope He Continues To Develop Bihar’: Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs His Leadership
‘Samrat Choudhary My Elder Brother, Hope He Continues To Develop Bihar’: Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs His Leadership

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