Ambani Family Wedding VIRAL Video: Vikram Salgaocar’s Grand Baraat on Rolls-Royce Takes Over Internet | Inside Pics
Luxury met tradition as the Ambani family celebrated Vikram Salgaocar’s wedding in grand style. The groom’s entry in a Rolls-Royce instantly became the highlight of the lavish celebrations. Videos of the Ambani family dancing in the baraat are taking over the internet. Social media is buzzing with viral clips from the extravagant wedding.
Who is Vikram Salgaocar?
Vikram Salgaocar is the nephew of Mukesh Ambani and the eldest grandson of Dhirubhai Ambani. He is the son of Deepti Salgaocar and Goa-based industrialist Dattaraj Salgaocar.
Vikram Salgaocar Wedding Details
Vikram Salgaocar married Shweana Poy Raiturcar in Mumbai. The wedding took place at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC. The ceremony combined luxury with traditional family rituals.
Vikram Salgaocar's Grand Baraat on Rolls-Royce
The groom arrived in a white Rolls-Royce for the baraat procession. Mukesh Ambani and family members danced and led the procession. Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta were also seen participating in the celebrations.
Vikram Salgaocar Wedding Guest List- Celebrities in Ambani Wedding
Celebrities and high-profile guests spotted included Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, banker Uday Kotak and socialite Shalini Passi.
Vikram Salgaokar Wedding: Ambani Family Viral Moments
Ambani matriarch Kokilaben Ambani singing a traditional blessing for her grandson went viral. The wedding blended deep tradition with grand luxury.
Disclaimer
Information about Vikram Salgaocar’s wedding and the Ambani family celebrations is based on publicly available media reports, viral videos, and social media coverage. Details regarding events, guest appearances, and specific moments may vary as updates emerge. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.