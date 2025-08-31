LIVE TV
  • Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Outfits Perfect To Recreate For College and Casual Days

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Outfits Perfect To Recreate For College and Casual Days

Ashnoor Kaur is turning heads with her trendy and chic outfits in 2025. From playful mini skirts to edgy leather jackets, she perfectly balances casual and stylish looks. This list shows 6 of her latest outfit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t stop talking about.

August 31, 2025
Pink Mini Skirt
Pink Mini Skirt

Ashnoor is wearing a mini skirt in soft pink with a unique tie-dye sleeve that gave a playful and girly vibe. She styled it with minimal accessories to let the outfit shine.

Blue Mini Skirt
Blue Mini Skirt

In this look, Ashnoor wore a dark blue cropped sweatshirt with a matching checked skirt to give a preppy look. The white flats contrast the look perfectly.

Khaki pants with white T-shirt
Khaki pants with white T-shirt

Khaki on khaki layering looked bold yet casual. White fitted tee highlighted her sleek figure. The crop jacket made the outfit look structured.

Green Leather Jacket with Black Crop Top
Green Leather Jacket with Black Crop Top

Edgy leather jacket stood out as the statement piece. Black skinny jeans created a sleek base. High ponytail elevated the bold street-style vibe.

Red Tank Top with Blue Jeans
Red Tank Top with Blue Jeans

Vibrant red tank made her look effortlessly sexy. High-rise jeans balanced the casual yet chic style. Waist peek gave the outfit a youthful, trendy edge.

White tennis skirt with pink top
White tennis skirt with pink top

Skirt gave a sporty and cute tennis-girl vibe. The pink top added a soft and feminine charm to the look. The sunglasses clipped on top gave her a cool, casual finish.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

