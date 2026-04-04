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Home > Education News > Gujarat RTE Admissions 2026 Begin with Over 84,000 Seats, Check Eligibility, Dates and How to Apply

Gujarat RTE Admissions 2026 Begin with Over 84,000 Seats, Check Eligibility, Dates and How to Apply

The admission process under the Right to Education Act has begun in Gujarat, offering over 84,000 seats in private schools for the academic year 2026–27.

RTE Gujarat Admission
RTE Gujarat Admission

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: April 4, 2026 11:05:24 IST

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Gujarat RTE Admissions 2026 Begin with Over 84,000 Seats, Check Eligibility, Dates and How to Apply

The admission process under the Right to Education Act has begun in Gujarat, offering over 84,000 seats in private schools for the academic year 2026–27.

The online application window opened on April 4 and will remain active until April 17, giving parents a limited time to apply for free seats reserved for children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups.

The initiative continues to ensure access to quality education, with 25 percent of seats in private schools reserved under the RTE Act.

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What is the last date to apply for Gujarat RTE admissions 2026

The application process is being conducted entirely online through the official RTE Gujarat portal. Parents can submit applications until midnight on April 17, 2026. Officials have advised families to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues or technical glitches.

Authorities said adequate time was given before the application window opened so parents could gather necessary documents and understand the revised rules.

How many seats are available under Gujarat RTE admissions 2026

This year, more than 84,000 seats are available across private schools in the state, slightly lower than last year’s 94,000 seats.

A breakdown of seats by medium shows:

  • Over 41,000 seats in Gujarati-medium schools
  • Around 40,262 seats in English-medium schools
  • 2,235 seats in Hindi-medium schools
  • 320 seats in other mediums

The distribution reflects the linguistic diversity of the state while maintaining a strong focus on regional and English education.

What are the new changes in Gujarat RTE admission rules this year

One of the key updates this year is the introduction of a school shift selection option. Parents can now choose whether their child will attend the morning or afternoon shift — a feature not available in previous years.

Another significant change is in the priority criteria. Earlier, children from anganwadi centres were given preference over reserved category applicants.

However, this year, priority will be given directly to children belonging to reserved categories, aligning the process more closely with equity goals.

What documents are required for Gujarat RTE admission 2026

Parents must upload and verify several documents while filling out the online form. These include:

  • Proof of date of birth (birth certificate)
  • Proof of residence (Aadhaar card, passport, electricity bill, water bill, or voter ID)
  • Caste or category certificate (if applicable)
  • Income certificate issued by a competent authority

If Income Tax returns are not available, parents can submit a self-declaration stating that their income is non-taxable. Officials clarified that notarised rent agreements will not be accepted as valid address proof, though registered rent agreements may be considered in limited cases.

Additional certificates may be required for specific categories, including children with disabilities, orphans, or children of migrant workers.

How can parents apply for Gujarat RTE admissions online

Applications must be submitted through the official online portal. Parents are advised to carefully fill in all details and upload accurate documents to avoid rejection.

Authorities have also recommended keeping a printed copy of the submitted application form for future reference. Any discrepancies in documents or incomplete submissions may lead to disqualification during the verification stage.

With thousands of seats available and new rules in place, parents are encouraged to stay informed and complete the process within the given timeline to secure admission under the RTE quota.

Also Read: UPSSSC JE Result 2026 Released: Check Scorecard, Shortlisted Candidates List at upsssc.gov.in

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Tags: Gujarat RTE admissionGujarat RTE admissions 2026Gujarat RTE application formRTE GujaratRTE Gujarat 2026

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Gujarat RTE Admissions 2026 Begin with Over 84,000 Seats, Check Eligibility, Dates and How to Apply

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Gujarat RTE Admissions 2026 Begin with Over 84,000 Seats, Check Eligibility, Dates and How to Apply
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Gujarat RTE Admissions 2026 Begin with Over 84,000 Seats, Check Eligibility, Dates and How to Apply
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