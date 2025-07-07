LIVE TV
  Discover the Best 8-Seater Cars in India for Large Families

When it comes to accommodating big families, having the right vehicle is essential. In India, several 8-seater cars stand out for their spacious interiors, comfort, and practicality. The Mahindra Marazzo offers a perfect blend of style and functionality, making it a popular choice among families. On the other hand, the Toyota Innova Crysta has long been a favorite due to its reliability and luxurious features, ensuring a comfortable ride for everyone on board.

In addition to these two, there are several other models worth considering, each designed to meet the diverse needs of larger families while providing ample space for passengers and luggage. From advanced safety features to modern amenities, these vehicles promise a pleasant driving experience for both short trips and long journeys. Explore our photogallery showcasing the best 8-seater cars available in India that are perfect for family adventures.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 7, 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
1/6

Toyota Innova Crysta: The Ideal 8-Seater for Large Families

Explore the spacious and feature-rich Toyota Innova Crysta, designed to provide comfort and reliability for large families. Available in both petrol and diesel options, this vehicle is perfect for family journeys.

2/6

Toyota Innova Hycross: The Modern Family SUV with Hybrid Efficiency

Introducing the Toyota Innova Hycross, a sleek and modern family SUV equipped with a hybrid powertrain for improved fuel efficiency. Enjoy a premium driving experience with luxurious features like a panoramic sunroof.

3/6

Mahindra Marazzo: The Affordable 8-Seater Family Car

Discover the Mahindra Marazzo, an economical 8-seater option that offers ample space and a comfortable ride. With a powerful diesel engine, this family car is perfect for long journeys and everyday use.

4/6

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Premium MPV with Luxury and Reliability

Introducing the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, a premium MPV that shares its platform with the Toyota Innova Hycross. Experience luxury and comfort backed by Maruti's reliable service network, making it a perfect choice for discerning families.

5/6

Kia Carnival: The Upcoming Luxury 8-Seater MPV

Get ready for the Kia Carnival, launching in India in 2025. This luxurious 8-seater MPV boasts a spacious cabin, a powerful 2.2L diesel engine, and impressive features including a dual sunroof, VIP seats, and a sleek digital cluster

6/6

Land Rover Defender 130: Luxury Meets Rugged Performance

Introducing the Land Rover Defender 130, a luxury SUV that combines ruggedness with outstanding performance. Starting from ₹1.41 crore (ex-showroom), it offers powerful 3.0L petrol and diesel engines, a premium interior, and exceptional off-road capabilities.

