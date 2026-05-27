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  • From Kareena Kapoor To Hrithik Roshan, These Childhood Photos Of Bollywood Stars Are Pure Nostalgia

From Kareena Kapoor To Hrithik Roshan, These Childhood Photos Of Bollywood Stars Are Pure Nostalgia

Before lavish lifestyles, blockbuster movies and millions of admirers, these celebrities were just cute kids with innocent smiles and simple childhood memories. Some had curly hair while odd grins and school uniforms make them almost impossible to recognise now. These rare throwback pictures are all over social media as we try to guess which of our favourite star he or she had been before they got famous and their lives changed forever. Prepare to be amazed at the unique looks of your favourite celebrities in these photos.

Published By: Manya Sharma Published: May 27, 2026 11:45:01 IST
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Shah Rukh Khan
1/10

Shah Rukh Khan

This rare picture of young Shah Rukh Khan shows him smiling pleasantly with his hair combed neatly while he was studying in his school days in Delhi. Before gaining fame as the "King of Bollywood", SRK was a handsome and innocent boy. His fans adore his journey from an ordinary individual to a famous personality in the entertainment industry.

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Deepika Padukone
2/10

Deepika Padukone

This childhood photo of Deepika Padukone perfectly highlights her cute and tomboy-ish nature. As the daughter of badminton champion Prakash Padukone, most of her childhood was spent playing games. Her prominent features and adorable expressions gave away that she would grow into a star.

Ranbir Kapoor
3/10

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was as charming as a child with twinkly eyes and a bright smile. As a member of the well-established family called Kapoor, he grew up surrounded by films. His childish pictures went viral, and it was obvious who the grandson resembled, with his identical appearance to his grandpa, Raj Kapoor.

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Priyanka Chopra
4/10

Priyanka Chopra

This is an image showing the childhood days of Priyanka Chopra, where you can see her wearing a cute dress. She was an intelligent and active girl who travelled a lot due to her parents being doctors even before she became famous through Miss World.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
5/10

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was very cute when she was a kid with short hair, sparkly eyes, and a smiling face. Coming from the highly regarded Kapoor family in Bollywood, she was frequently seen with her family and at movie events even during her childhood years. People always wonder how beautiful and different the young Kareena was before she became a well-known personality in Bollywood.

Alia Bhatt
6/10

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was exceptionally adorable when she was a child with plump cheeks and lively eyes. The photographs of her in her childhood show that she was a very fun-loving girl. Many of her fans get amazed when they compare Alia Bhatt’s resemblance to her mother, actress Soni Razdan.

Salman Khan
7/10

Salman Khan

The childhood picture of Salman Khan reminds us of how cute he was back then. At such a tender age, he had already developed great charm before the camera. It is delightful for fans to witness his journey from being a sweet kid to becoming one of the best Bollywood actors.

Anushka Sharma
8/10

Anushka Sharma

The childhood picture of Anushka Sharma highlights the innocence of her smile and her humble childhood. Being born to an army officer, Anushka has grown up travelling from city to city throughout India. Her natural charisma can be seen in her childhood pictures.

Hrithik Roshan
9/10

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan was very cute when he was a kid because of his curly hair and beautiful eyes. His fans are often stunned by how shy and innocent he was in his old pictures. In spite of obstacles such as stammering as a kid, he grew up to be one of the best actors in Bollywood.

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Katrina Kaif
10/10

Katrina Kaif

The very rare childhood photograph of Katrina Kaif shows how she looked during her childhood days before becoming famous. She was quite different back then, having curls and calm expressions on her face. Many people have been surprised by her transformation since then.

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These precious celebrity baby pictures bring out the innocence of many of today's big names who were once little. From Bollywood personalities to cricket superstars, their amazing changes amaze us all.

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