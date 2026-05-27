From Kareena Kapoor To Hrithik Roshan, These Childhood Photos Of Bollywood Stars Are Pure Nostalgia

Before lavish lifestyles, blockbuster movies and millions of admirers, these celebrities were just cute kids with innocent smiles and simple childhood memories. Some had curly hair while odd grins and school uniforms make them almost impossible to recognise now. These rare throwback pictures are all over social media as we try to guess which of our favourite star he or she had been before they got famous and their lives changed forever. Prepare to be amazed at the unique looks of your favourite celebrities in these photos.