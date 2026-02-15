LIVE TV
  From Mujhse Shaadi Karogi to Dil Chahta Hai: 6 Bollywood Rom Coms That Serve Love with Humor

From Mujhse Shaadi Karogi to Dil Chahta Hai: 6 Bollywood Rom Coms That Serve Love with Humor

Bollywood has given audiences many timeless romantic comedies that balance love and humor perfectly. From classic gems to modern entertainers, these films bring laughter, charm, and a heart-filled romance to the big screen. With witty dialogues, quirky characters, and light-hearted storytelling, they create an engaging cinematic experience for all ages. Whether it’s old favorites or fresh takes on love, these movies prove that humor and romance are a winning combination, making them must-watch films for fans of feel-good entertainment.

Published: February 15, 2026 16:31:01 IST
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
1/7
From Mujhse Shaadi Karogi to Dil Chahta Hai: 7 Bollywood Rom Coms That Serve Love with Humor

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

A laughter-packed entertainer with a romantic twist, this film thrives on quirky characters, comic timing, and a love triangle full of fun chaos.

Hum Tum
2/7

Hum Tum

A delightful rom-com with a unique narrative style, showcasing the evolving relationship between two individuals filled with humor, charm, and heartfelt moments.

Bareilly ki Barfi
3/7

Bareilly ki Barfi

A refreshing small-town rom-com with quirky characters, heartfelt humor, and a sweet love story that keeps you engaged till the end.

Band Baaja Baraat
4/7

Band Baaja Baraat

This film mixes comedy, romance, and the world of wedding planning. Its natural humor and breezy romance make it a light and entertaining watch.

Dil Chahta Hai
5/7

Dil Chahta Hai

A modern classic that beautifully balances friendship, love, and humor. Its fresh storytelling and relatable romance struck a chord with younger audiences.

Andaz Apna Apna
6/7

Andaz Apna Apna

A cult comedy romantic film featuring unforgettable characters, hilarious misunderstandings, and a charming love angle that has entertained audiences for decades.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only.

