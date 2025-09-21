Bollywood’s Bebo Turns 45: Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Roles That Made Fans Laugh and Cry
Kareena Kapoor, fondly known as Bollywood’s Bebo, turns 45 today. Over the years, she has portrayed a wide range of characters, from fun-loving and bubbly roles to deeply emotional and intense ones. Her performances have made audiences laugh, cry, and connect with her characters on a personal level. With her remarkable versatility and charm, Kareena continues to be one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses, leaving a lasting impact on fans and the film industry.
Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham
Kareena's portrayal of Pooh became a pop culture sensation. Her sassy dialogue, stylish looks, and vibrant energy brought humor and glamour to the film, making it unforgettable.
Geet in Jab We Met
As Geet, Kareena delivered one of her most loved performances, her bubbly, carefree personality and emotional depth made fans laugh and cry, earning her critical acclaim.
Chameli in Chameli
Kareena broke her glamorous image by playing a bold street walker. This role showcased her acting range and earned her praise for its realism and courage.
Pia in 3 Idiots
As Pia, Kareena balanced romance and comedy perfectly. Her chemistry with Aamir Khan and her emotional scenes added warmth and heart to this blockbuster film.
Avantika in Kurbaan
In this intense thriller, Kareena's role as Avantika highlighted her ability to handle suspense and deep emotional turmoil, showing her versatility as an actress.
Rupa in Lal Singh Chaddha
Kareena played Roopa, a character filled with dreams and struggles. Her heartfelt performance touched audiences, leaving a lasting emotional impact.
Jasmine Khohli in Crew
In the film Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan shines as Jasmine Kohli, a confident and ambitious air hostess. Jasmine's character is bold, stylish, and full of attitude, bringing a perfect mix of humor and drama.