Bollywood’s Bebo Turns 45: Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Roles That Made Fans Laugh and Cry

Kareena Kapoor, fondly known as Bollywood’s Bebo, turns 45 today. Over the years, she has portrayed a wide range of characters, from fun-loving and bubbly roles to deeply emotional and intense ones. Her performances have made audiences laugh, cry, and connect with her characters on a personal level. With her remarkable versatility and charm, Kareena continues to be one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses, leaving a lasting impact on fans and the film industry.