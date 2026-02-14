LIVE TV
  • Happy Valentine’s Day 2026: Top 6 Most Romantic Places To Visit In Delhi For A Perfect Date Night

Happy Valentine’s Day 2026: Top 6 Most Romantic Places To Visit In Delhi For A Perfect Date Night

Celebrate love in the heart of the capital with these dreamy and romantic spots in Delhi. Whether you prefer a peaceful garden walk, a heritage backdrop, or a candlelight dinner, these places promise a magical Valentine’s Day date night.

Published By: Published: February 14, 2026 11:16:24 IST
Olive Bar & Kitchen
Happy Valentine’s Day 2026: Top 6 Most Romantic Places To Visit In Delhi For A Perfect Date Night

Olive Bar & Kitchen

For couples planning a luxury candlelight dinner, Olive Bar & Kitchen offers elegant décor, fairy lights, and a romantic ambiance perfect for date night.

Hauz Khas Village
Hauz Khas Village

Enjoy a romantic sunset by the lake and then head to a rooftop café for dinner. Hauz Khas Village combines history, scenic beauty, and vibrant nightlife for the perfect Valentine celebration.

Garden of Five Senses
Garden of Five Senses

Designed for romance, this beautifully landscaped garden is filled with artistic spaces and private corners & making it one of the best Valentine’s Day spots in Delhi.

India Gate
India Gate

A romantic evening walk near India Gate under the glowing lights is timeless. The open lawns and cool breeze create a cozy vibe perfect for heartfelt conversations.

Humayun's Tomb
Humayun's Tomb

If you love heritage and scenic beauty, this stunning Mughal monument offers a royal and peaceful setting for couples. Ideal for sunset strolls and beautiful pictures.

Lodhi Garden
Lodhi Garden

Known for its lush greenery and historic charm, Lodhi Garden is perfect for a quiet romantic walk or a cute picnic date with your special someone.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only.

