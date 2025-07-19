Beetroot Benefits: Best Ways to Eat Raw vs Cooked and How to Add It to Your Everyday Diet

4 Easy Ways to Add Beetroot to Your Daily Diet

If you want to eat raw beetroot juice, salad can be your ideal choice, as beetroot juice is an excellent choice for blood pressure, glowing skin, and energy. And the one who wants it cooked can opt for Beetroot raita, which is a delicious and best side dish for your meals, and beetroot paratha, a great idea for lunch, making it an iron-rich meal.