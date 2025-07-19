LIVE TV
  Beetroot Benefits: Best Ways to Eat Raw vs Cooked and How to Add It to Your Everyday Diet

Beetroot Benefits: Best Ways to Eat Raw vs Cooked and How to Add It to Your Everyday Diet

Beetroot is a nutritious vegetable that offers multiple health benefits, including healthy digestion, weight management, cancer prevention, blood pressure management, stamina improvement, brain health, and many more. But one common question we all raise is how we should eat beetroot, raw or cooked? And how can we include it in our everyday diet? 

Let’s break it down.

By: Manisha Chauhan Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
1/8

Beetroot: A Natural Nutrient Powerhouse

Beetroot is an excellent source of vitamin C, fiber, iron, manganese, and potassium. If you consume beetroots regularly, it will do wonders in your body as beetroot supports improve blood flow and enhance exercise performance.

2/8

Raw Beetroot: Low in Calories

Raw beetroot is a low-calorie vegetable; one cup of raw beetroot provides 58 calories, 2.2g of protein, 13g of carbs, and 0.2g of fat, 9.19g of sugars, vitamin C 6.7mg, making it a great choice for weight management.

3/8

Raw Beetroot: Benefits

Raw Beetroot is high in fiber and great for digestion. Beets retain maximum nutrients like vitamin C and folate that promote cell growth and heart health. Raw ones are full of antioxidants, which help in protecting your body. The slightly crunchy texture makes it ideal for salads and juices.

4/8

Cooked Beetroots: Light and Nutritious

One cup of boiled beetroot contains fewer than 60 calories, 1.6g of protein, 9.6g of carbs, 6.8g of sugar, 2.8g of fiber, and 0.2g of fats, perfect for a balanced diet.

5/8

Cooked Beetroot: Benefits

Cooked beetroot is easier to digest for some people, as by cooking the fiber in beetroot softens. Cooked beets are rich in iron, potassium, and magnesium, which support heart health, oxygen transport, and muscle function.

6/8

Raw vs Cooked Beetroot: Which Is Better?

Both raw and cooked beetroot offer unique health benefits, but the cooking process can lead to loss of some water-soluble vitamins, but still nutritious.

7/8

4 Easy Ways to Add Beetroot to Your Daily Diet

If you want to eat raw beetroot juice, salad can be your ideal choice, as beetroot juice is an excellent choice for blood pressure, glowing skin, and energy. And the one who wants it cooked can opt for Beetroot raita, which is a delicious and best side dish for your meals, and beetroot paratha, a great idea for lunch, making it an iron-rich meal.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided in this Photo Gallery is for general knowledge and educational purpose only

