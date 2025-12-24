LIVE TV
Inside Hrithik Roshan’s Cousin Eshaan Roshan’s Wedding: Actor’s Stylish Family Moments in Pics

Hrithik Roshan made a stunning entrance at cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding, accompanying his sons and family, and impressing everyone with his kingly traditional outfits, sharing a few moments with Saba Azad, and lively dancing on the floor.

Hrithik in the family photo
1/5
credits- X

Hrithik in the family photo

And then Hrithik Roshan joins the portraiture with his sons and the whole family dressed in pastel-colored traditional outfits and adorned with similar pagdis at the grand wedding of his cousin Eshaan.

Couple’s stylish evening lookCouple’s stylish evening look
2/5

Couple’s stylish evening look

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are together for the wedding celebrations and standing side by side in fashionable Indo-western outfits, and the lamp-lit romantic setting as their backdrop.

Dapper solo wedding click
3/5

Dapper solo wedding click

Hrithik Roshan appears like a prince in an elegance that the bridegroom's party would envy, in a sleeveless embroidered jacket above a kurta and pajama, with a traditional golden pagdi rounding off his immaculate wedding attire.

Dancing dad with his boys
4/5

Dancing dad with his boys

Hrithik Roshan takes center stage with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, executing their vibrant moves in unison during a spirited sangeet show at his cousin Eshaan's festivities.

Sons steal the spotlight
5/5

Sons steal the spotlight

The son of Hrithik Roshan, who is in the picture, is wearing a cream sherwani and a turban that perfectly matches the groom's group at Eshaan's wedding.

