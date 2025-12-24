Inside Hrithik Roshan’s Cousin Eshaan Roshan’s Wedding: Actor’s Stylish Family Moments in Pics
Hrithik Roshan made a stunning entrance at cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding, accompanying his sons and family, and impressing everyone with his kingly traditional outfits, sharing a few moments with Saba Azad, and lively dancing on the floor.
Hrithik in the family photo
And then Hrithik Roshan joins the portraiture with his sons and the whole family dressed in pastel-colored traditional outfits and adorned with similar pagdis at the grand wedding of his cousin Eshaan.
Couple’s stylish evening look
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are together for the wedding celebrations and standing side by side in fashionable Indo-western outfits, and the lamp-lit romantic setting as their backdrop.
Dapper solo wedding click
Hrithik Roshan appears like a prince in an elegance that the bridegroom's party would envy, in a sleeveless embroidered jacket above a kurta and pajama, with a traditional golden pagdi rounding off his immaculate wedding attire.
Dancing dad with his boys
Hrithik Roshan takes center stage with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, executing their vibrant moves in unison during a spirited sangeet show at his cousin Eshaan's festivities.
Sons steal the spotlight
The son of Hrithik Roshan, who is in the picture, is wearing a cream sherwani and a turban that perfectly matches the groom's group at Eshaan's wedding.