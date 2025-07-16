LIVE TV
  • Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Dream Wedding: 7 Most Magical Highlights from their Wedding

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Dream Wedding: 7 Most Magical Highlights from their Wedding

Step inside the dreamy wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal with this enchanting photo gallery. From royal decor to emotional rituals, relive 7 unforgettable moments that captured the true essence of their fairytale love story. A celebration filled with beauty, tradition, and heartfelt emotions.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Dream Wedding: 7 Most Magical Highlights from their Wedding - Photo Gallery
1/8

The Royal Venue - Six Senses Fort Barwara

Vicky and Katrina promised to love each other amidst the breathtaking beauty of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. They transformed the 700-year-old fort into a magical royal getaway.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Dream Wedding: 7 Most Magical Highlights from their Wedding - Photo Gallery
2/8

The Stunning Mehendi Ceremony

Katrina looked lovely in a lehenga of a contrasting color, and Vicky had jeans on. Mehendi was also enjoyable with music, dance, laughter, and romantic moments shared with loved ones.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Dream Wedding: 7 Most Magical Highlights from their Wedding - Photo Gallery
3/8

Haldi Done Right: Smiles and Turmeric Splashes

The Haldi ceremony was a celebratory one. The bride and the groom smiled from ear to ear while relatives applied haldi to them in this celebratory function.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Dream Wedding: 7 Most Magical Highlights from their Wedding - Photo Gallery
4/8

Pre-Wedding Portraits Fit for a Fairy Tale

The bride and groom had also posed beautiful portraits prior to the wedding. Katrina's pastel hues and Vicky's ethnic attire blended together with the grand Rajasthani backdrop simply beautifully.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Dream Wedding: 7 Most Magical Highlights from their Wedding - Photo Gallery
5/8

The Wedding Day: Sabyasachi Elegance Redefined

Katrina dressed in a red Sabyasachi lehenga, a traditional one, and Vicky dressed in a formal ivory sherwani. Their opulent but private wedding was like something out of a movie.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Dream Wedding: 7 Most Magical Highlights from their Wedding - Photo Gallery
6/8

Sacred Ritual and Varmala of Emotions

The two individuals exchanged garlands made of flowers in a well-adorned tent among their relatives and friends, who were applauding them. The two ceremonies were culturally based and were founded on the mutual respect and genuine love the two individuals had for one another.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Dream Wedding: 7 Most Magical Highlights from their Wedding - Photo Gallery
7/8

Reception Glow: Laughter, Love, and Being Together

Their reception was warm and sunny. Katrina and Vicky's relationship made the evening enjoyable, celebrating with joy together with their friends and family.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Dream Wedding: 7 Most Magical Highlights from their Wedding - Photo Gallery
8/8



