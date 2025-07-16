Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Dream Wedding: 7 Most Magical Highlights from their Wedding

- Home>
Step inside the dreamy wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal with this enchanting photo gallery. From royal decor to emotional rituals, relive 7 unforgettable moments that captured the true essence of their fairytale love story. A celebration filled with beauty, tradition, and heartfelt emotions.
The Royal Venue - Six Senses Fort Barwara
Vicky and Katrina promised to love each other amidst the breathtaking beauty of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. They transformed the 700-year-old fort into a magical royal getaway.
The Stunning Mehendi Ceremony
Katrina looked lovely in a lehenga of a contrasting color, and Vicky had jeans on. Mehendi was also enjoyable with music, dance, laughter, and romantic moments shared with loved ones.
Haldi Done Right: Smiles and Turmeric Splashes
The Haldi ceremony was a celebratory one. The bride and the groom smiled from ear to ear while relatives applied haldi to them in this celebratory function.
Pre-Wedding Portraits Fit for a Fairy Tale
The bride and groom had also posed beautiful portraits prior to the wedding. Katrina's pastel hues and Vicky's ethnic attire blended together with the grand Rajasthani backdrop simply beautifully.
The Wedding Day: Sabyasachi Elegance Redefined
Katrina dressed in a red Sabyasachi lehenga, a traditional one, and Vicky dressed in a formal ivory sherwani. Their opulent but private wedding was like something out of a movie.
Sacred Ritual and Varmala of Emotions
The two individuals exchanged garlands made of flowers in a well-adorned tent among their relatives and friends, who were applauding them. The two ceremonies were culturally based and were founded on the mutual respect and genuine love the two individuals had for one another.
Reception Glow: Laughter, Love, and Being Together
Their reception was warm and sunny. Katrina and Vicky's relationship made the evening enjoyable, celebrating with joy together with their friends and family.
