Kishore Kumar’s ‘Yeh Shaam Mastani’: Hear Why This Evergreen Bollywood Song Remain’s The Ultimate Romantic Classic!

Retro Bollywood music is a beautiful reflection of a bygone era, characterized by soulful melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and timeless emotions. Even decades later, their nostalgic charm continued to  resonate across generations.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 4:08 PM IST
Lag Ja Gale- A Melody of forever

From the movie Woh Kaun Thi? (1964), sung by Lata Mangeshkar captured the bitter sweet feeling of love and longing.

Mere sapno ki rani- They joy of innocent love

This song is from Aradhana (1969) features Kishore Kumar's energetic voice and Rajesh Khanna's charming on-screen presence.

Piya tu aab to aaja- The retro dance classic

A mesmerizing cabaret number from Caravan (1971), sung by Asha Bhosle, this song is full of energy and sensuality.

Ajeeb dastan hai yeh- The story of love and fate

From Dil Apna aaur Preet parai (1960), this song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar narrates the unpredictable twists of love.

Kya hua tera wada- A promise remembered

This heart touching song from Hum Kissie Kum naheen (1977), sung by Mohammad Rafi, reflects the pain of broken promises.

Yeh shaam mastani- Evening romance in retro style

A smooth romantic track from Kati Patang (1971), sung by Kishore Kumar, it beautifully captures the magic of an enchanting evening.

Tere bina zindagi se- The pain of separation

From Aandhi (1975), this is duet by Kishore Kumar and lata Mangeshkar explores the sorrow of being apart from a loved one.

Dil deke dekho- The Flirtatious fun of young love

From the film Dil Deke Dekho, 1959, sung by Mohammed Rafi, reflects the carefree joy of falling in love.

Disclaimer: The information provided is just for entertainment purposes only.

