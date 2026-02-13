O Romeo Movie Review: Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot, Box Office Collection- Everything About Shahid Kapoor Action Movie

O Romeo release date, cast, story, plot, review, and box office collection.

O Romeo Movie Review

Vishal Bhardwaj once again showcases his command over Indian noir- a space he has mastered with films like Maqbool, Omkara, and Haider. The film moves at a sluggish pace in the first half, though Bhardwaj’s distinct visual style remains evident. The story picks up steam post-interval, but with a runtime stretching close to three hours, it ultimately feels a bit too long. At its core are Ustara, a small-time gangster, and Afsha, who is driven by revenge after her husband Mehboob Qureshi (played by Vikrant Massey) is murdered by the feared underworld don Jalal.