O Romeo Movie Review: Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot, Box Office Collection- Everything About Shahid Kapoor Action Movie
Romeo Movie Review: The highly anticipated gangster romance O’Romeo has finally arrived in cinemas on February 13, with early reactions beginning to surface. Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film explores an intense love story marked by obsession, betrayal, and deadly repercussions. O Romeo release date, cast, story, plot, review, and box office collection.
O Romeo Movie Review
Vishal Bhardwaj once again showcases his command over Indian noir- a space he has mastered with films like Maqbool, Omkara, and Haider. The film moves at a sluggish pace in the first half, though Bhardwaj’s distinct visual style remains evident. The story picks up steam post-interval, but with a runtime stretching close to three hours, it ultimately feels a bit too long. At its core are Ustara, a small-time gangster, and Afsha, who is driven by revenge after her husband Mehboob Qureshi (played by Vikrant Massey) is murdered by the feared underworld don Jalal.
O Romeo Release Date
O Romeo has released on big screens on February 13, 2026, bringing Vishal Bhardwaj’s latest gangster romance to the theaters.
O Romeo Cast
O Romeo cast includes Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, and Nana Patekar.
O Romeo Story
O Romeo draws inspiration from the real-life story of Mumbai gangster Hussain Ustara and Sapana Didi (Ashraf Khan), and is adapted from a chapter in S. Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.
O Romeo Box Office Collection
According to Sacnilk, O Romeo is likely to collect around Rs 3 crore gross through advance booking on its opening day. Though the figures don’t indicate a strong surge, they point to decent interest, especially in metro cities where crime dramas typically draw a steady audience.