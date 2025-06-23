US Strikes on Iran: B2 Bombers, Bunker Busters, and Tomahawks Unleashed
US launched a powerful air Strike on Iran in the midst of Iran Israel war on the night of June 21-22, 2025. Underground nuclear sites at Iran were targeted including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The plan was carried out secretly so that Iran would have no hints about the shortcomings.
Flying Under the Radar: US B2's Reach Iran Silently
Without detection seven, B2 bombers flow from US to Iran. These planes are built to be invisible to radar and can carry heavy bombs playing a key role in the mission.
World's Biggest Bomb Dropped
For the first time in a real war, GBU57 bunker Buster bombs were used in this particular mission. Where 12 of these bombs hit Fordow and two hit Natanz, it is the world‘s biggest bomb, which can destroy underground buildings.
Missiles from the Sea Hit Iranian Targets
Not just through the air, US Navy submarine also fired over 20 Tomahawk missiles at Natanz and Isfahan with an intensity to travel long distances and hit with accuracy.
How the US Deceived Iran's Radar Systema
Other B2 planes flew in the opposite direction to confuse Iranian radar. While Iran focused on these planes flying in the opposite direction, the real strike team entered the country from another route quietly, which was a really clever move by the military.
420,000 Pounds of Firepower in One Night
This mission being the largest ever done using B2 bombers, about 420,000 pounds of bombs and missiles were used in the operation where 125 planes and support aircraft help them make it possible.
Iran's Nuclear Sites Left in Ruins
Causing a serious damage to Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, pictures later showed the collapsed tunnels and destroyed buildings.
Three Weapons and One Mission in a Coordinated Power
B2 stealth bombers, which are hard to detect by the radar. GBU 57 bunker Busters which destroyed deep targets and Tomahawk Missiles which are used to fire from the submarine worked together for the maximum effect of the operation.
Why Only Bunker Busters Could Work
Really strong warms like Bunker Busters could only help to destroy the Iran‘s nuclear sites which are buried deep underground. These planes helped to get away from getting detected through the radar and hit the precise locations from far away.
Iran's Anger & Global Concerns After the Attack
The strike was called a success by the United States, but the entire operation is being watched closely by the world. Where Iran is angry and may respond later to the attack. This might as well increase the tensions across the Middle East.
Disclaimer: This gallery is based on verified news reports and official sources as of June 2025. Some information may evolve as the situation develops. It is intended for information and journalistic purposes only.