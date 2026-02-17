Pravina Deshpande Cause of Death Revealed: Salman Khan’s Ready and Emraan Hashmi’s Taskaree Co-Star Dies at 60 — Her Career, Net Worth and Husband

Pravina Deshpande Cause of Death: Veteran actress Pravina Deshpande died on Thursday, February 17, at the age of 60. Her family confirmed the news through a statement shared on her official Instagram account. “It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mrs Pravina Deshpande has left for her heavenly abode on 17th February 2026. Cremation will be held on 17th February at 3:00 pm. Location: Hindu Crematorium, Chakala Parsiwada, Andheri East,” read the statement, signed by Aniruddha, Abhimanyu, Ruchira and Veer Deshpande. Take a look at Pravina Deshpande cause of death, career, net worth, husband, and more.