Pravina Deshpande Cause of Death Revealed: Salman Khan’s Ready and Emraan Hashmi’s Taskaree Co-Star Dies at 60 — Her Career, Net Worth and Husband
Pravina Deshpande Cause of Death: Veteran actress Pravina Deshpande died on Thursday, February 17, at the age of 60. Her family confirmed the news through a statement shared on her official Instagram account. “It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mrs Pravina Deshpande has left for her heavenly abode on 17th February 2026. Cremation will be held on 17th February at 3:00 pm. Location: Hindu Crematorium, Chakala Parsiwada, Andheri East,” read the statement, signed by Aniruddha, Abhimanyu, Ruchira and Veer Deshpande. Take a look at Pravina Deshpande cause of death, career, net worth, husband, and more.
Who is Pravina Deshpande?
Pravina Deshpande was a versatile veteran Indian actress known for her remarkable contributions to both the Hindi and Marathi entertainment industries. She earned widespread acclaim for portraying strong character roles across television, films, and theatre.
Pravina Deshpande Cause of Death
Veteran actress Pravina Deshpande passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. She had been battling with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, since 2019.
Pravina Deshpande Career
Pravina Deshpande featured in prominent movies like Salman Khan’s Ready, Ek Villian, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, and Jalebi. She was a regular face of Indian TV, she appeared in popular daily soaps such as Ghar Ek Mandir, Kumkum, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Pravina Deshpande was last seen in Emraan Hashmi’s Taskaree.
Pravina Deshpande husband
Pravina Deshpande was married to Aniruddha Deshpande. She is survived by two sons, Abhimanyu Deshpande and Veer Deshpande.
Pravina Deshpande Net Worth
Pravina Deshpande’s net worth has never been publicly disclosed, though her income sources are film roles, television, and web series.