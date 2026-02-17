LIVE TV
  Ramadan 2026: Top Sehri Foods to Stay Full And Energized During Ramzan Fasting

Ramadan 2026: Top Sehri Foods to Stay Full And Energized During Ramzan Fasting

Starting your fast with the right Sehri (Suhoor) meal is essential to stay energized, hydrated, and comfortable throughout the day. Choosing foods that provide slow-release energy, protein, and essential nutrients can help prevent hunger, fatigue, and dehydration during long fasting hours.

Published: February 17, 2026 17:29:10 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Oats Porridge with Nuts & Fruits
1/6
Ramadan 2026: Top Sehri Foods to Stay Full And Energized During Ramzaan Fasting

Oats Porridge with Nuts & Fruits

Oats porridge with nuts and fruits is a great slow-digesting option that releases energy gradually and keeps you full for longer hours.

Boiled Eggs or Vegetable Omelette
2/6

Boiled Eggs or Vegetable Omelette

Boiled eggs or a vegetable omelette provide protein that helps prevent hunger pangs and keeps energy levels steady during the fast.

Stuffed Paratha with Curd
3/6

Stuffed Paratha with Curd

Stuffed paratha paired with curd offers a balanced combination of carbohydrates, protein, and probiotics while also preventing acidity.

Banana Milkshake or Smoothie
4/6

Banana Milkshake or Smoothie

A banana milkshake or smoothie gives instant energy, potassium, and hydration, helping reduce fatigue during long fasting hours.

Dates with Milk
5/6

Dates with Milk

Dates with milk are a traditional and nourishing choice, providing natural sugars, minerals, and gentle energy before the fast begins.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Sehri food suggestions are general dietary ideas intended to support energy and hydration during fasting. Individual nutritional needs may vary based on health conditions, lifestyle, and climate. Those with medical conditions such as diabetes, acidity, or dietary restrictions should consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist before making significant dietary changes during Ramadan.

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

