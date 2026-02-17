Ramadan 2026: Top Sehri Foods to Stay Full And Energized During Ramzan Fasting
Starting your fast with the right Sehri (Suhoor) meal is essential to stay energized, hydrated, and comfortable throughout the day. Choosing foods that provide slow-release energy, protein, and essential nutrients can help prevent hunger, fatigue, and dehydration during long fasting hours.
Oats Porridge with Nuts & Fruits
Oats porridge with nuts and fruits is a great slow-digesting option that releases energy gradually and keeps you full for longer hours.
Boiled Eggs or Vegetable Omelette
Boiled eggs or a vegetable omelette provide protein that helps prevent hunger pangs and keeps energy levels steady during the fast.
Stuffed Paratha with Curd
Stuffed paratha paired with curd offers a balanced combination of carbohydrates, protein, and probiotics while also preventing acidity.
Banana Milkshake or Smoothie
A banana milkshake or smoothie gives instant energy, potassium, and hydration, helping reduce fatigue during long fasting hours.
Dates with Milk
Dates with milk are a traditional and nourishing choice, providing natural sugars, minerals, and gentle energy before the fast begins.
Disclaimer
Sehri food suggestions are general dietary ideas intended to support energy and hydration during fasting. Individual nutritional needs may vary based on health conditions, lifestyle, and climate. Those with medical conditions such as diabetes, acidity, or dietary restrictions should consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist before making significant dietary changes during Ramadan.