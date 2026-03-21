IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Lead Elite List— Captains With Most Matches in Indian Premier League | In Pics

Image Credit Instagram/@punjabkingsipl

Shreyas Iyer Makes The Top Five With 87 Games As Captain

Shreyas Iyer has led three teams in 87 matches in his IPL career so far. He is the only captain to have led three different teams to the final of the tournament. He led the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings to the finals in 2020 and 2025, respectively. With Kolkata Knight Riders, he won the title in 2024.